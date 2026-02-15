The AI Stock That Could Make Early Investors Rich by the End of 2026

Key Points

The insatiable demand for AI infrastructure is expected to drive solid revenue growth for this company this year.

The stock's sales multiple suggests that investors are getting a good deal.

There is a strong possibility of this AI stock doubling in value in 2026.

If you're looking to buy a fast-growing artificial intelligence (AI) stock trading at an attractive valuation right now, look no further than CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV).

Shares of the neocloud infrastructure company that builds dedicated AI data centers trade at just 10 times sales right now. That's quite impressive for a company that's clocking outstanding revenue growth and has enough fuel in the tank to sustain its momentum over the long run.

It won't be surprising to see CoreWeave stock delivering big gains to investors in 2026. It could even make some folks rich this year.

AI infrastructure spending will be a massive tailwind for CoreWeave

Spending on AI data centers isn't showing any signs of slowing. The top four hyperscalers in the U.S. are anticipated to spend a whopping $700 billion in 2026 as they build out more data centers to meet the incredible demand for AI solutions.

The projected spending would be a jump of almost 78% over last year. CoreWeave -- which went public in March 2025 -- has been a major beneficiary of huge AI infrastructure spending. Hyperscalers Meta Platforms and Microsoft are CoreWeave's biggest customers, while AI specialist OpenAI has also awarded it massive contracts.

The lucrative contracts from these companies explain why CoreWeave's revenue backlog jumped almost fourfold in the third quarter of 2025 to $55.6 billion. This jump was way above the 133% increase in the company's quarterly revenue. Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI have been purchasing cloud computing capacity from CoreWeave to run AI workloads.

CoreWeave is setting up data centers equipped with the latest powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) from Nvidia, explaining the terrific inflow of contracts from customers in need of AI computing capacity. As hyperscalers are set to substantially increase spending in 2026 to meet the growing demand for AI solutions, CoreWeave should continue to secure large contracts.

More good news for CoreWeave investors is that CoreWeave recently received a $2 billion investment from Nvidia, which should allow it to add new capacity more quickly. CoreWeave management pointed out in November 2025 that it was operating 590 megawatts (MW) of active data center capacity and was aiming to bring online more than 1 GW of capacity over the next 12 to 24 months.

It may now be able to accelerate that timeline, leading to potentially stronger growth in 2026.

Terrific upside is in the cards for this AI stock

Analysts are expecting a 136% spike in CoreWeave's revenue to $12 billion in 2026. It could do better than that, primarily due to its healthy backlog, higher AI spending, and capacity additions.

But if it meets the $12 billion Wall Street estimate and trades at 10 times sales, its market cap could reach $120 billion. That's well above its current market cap of $50 billion, suggesting that anyone who buys CoreWeave now could become significantly richer in 2026.

Should you buy stock in CoreWeave right now?

