This AI Stock Could Be Landing a $200 Billion Anthropic Deal. Here's Why Investors Should Pay Attention.

Key Points

Anthropic has reportedly committed about $200 billion to Google Cloud over five years.

Google Cloud's revenue backlog nearly doubled quarter over quarter in Q1 to over $460 billion.

With or without a $200 billion commitment, Alphabet's cloud computing business is seeing extraordinary momentum.

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News broke earlier this week that artificial intelligence (AI) specialist Anthropic has reportedly committed to spend roughly $200 billion with Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud over five years -- a staggering figure that, if accurate, could meaningfully shift the balance in AI infrastructure spending. The Information first reported the number on Tuesday. Shares of the search giant climbed about 2% in extended trading following the report.

But before we dig into the implications, note that there's a catch: neither company has confirmed the $200 billion figure. Regardless, there is a very real capacity build-out going on, with or without this commitment -- and it has huge implications for Alphabet stock.

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What's actually confirmed

In early April, Anthropic officially announced a new agreement with Google and chip-design specialist Broadcom for multiple gigawatts of next-generation tensor processing unit (TPU) capacity that's expected to start coming online in 2027. TPUs are Google's custom-built AI accelerators, and they have emerged as a credible alternative to Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) for both AI model training and the inference work that runs models in production.

What's new this week is the reported size of Anthropic's commitment behind that capacity. According to The Information, the AI specialist plans to spend about $200 billion with Google over five years, beginning in 2027. If that number holds up, it would account for more than 40% of the cloud backlog Alphabet disclosed in its most recent quarterly results.

Even setting aside the headline figure, the official April announcement gave investors plenty to chew on. Anthropic disclosed that its run rate revenue had crossed $30 billion -- up from roughly $9 billion at the end of 2025. And in the press release, Anthropic chief financial officer Krishna Rao described the deal as the AI start-up's "most significant compute commitment to date."

A clear shift in AI infrastructure

Whether this report from The Information comes to fruition or not, we already know that Alphabet's cloud computing business is seeing staggering growth. In fact, Google Cloud is no longer just outgrowing the rest of the business. It's accelerating sharply.

In Alphabet's first quarter of 2026, Google Cloud revenue rose 63% year over year to $20.0 billion, and segment operating income roughly tripled to $6.6 billion. That's a meaningful step-up from 48% growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 34% growth in the third quarter of 2025. Further, Google Cloud's revenue backlog nearly doubled sequentially to more than $460 billion. For perspective, that figure was around $155 billion just two quarters earlier.

Some of that demand is now spilling into Alphabet's hardware sales channel. On Alphabet's first-quarterearnings calllast week, CEO Sundar Pichai said the company will begin shipping TPU hardware to "a select group of customers in their own data centers" -- a notable expansion beyond simply renting TPU capacity through Google Cloud. Pichai also acknowledged that Alphabet remains "compute constrained in the near term," and that cloud revenue would have been higher had supply matched demand.

Overall, this news of a potential $200 billion deal would only bolster an already strong bull case for Alphabet stock.

Sure, the stock has had quite a run -- shares are up about 30% over the past month and are trading near all-time highs. Yet at about 30 times earnings, with cloud revenue accelerating, a $460 billion backlog, and TPU sales now spilling into a new direct-to-customer hardware channel, the business may finally be growing into -- and arguably past -- its valuation. Even after that recent run-up, Alphabet still looks like a buy.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.