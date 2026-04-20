This AI Stock CEO Just Said Artificial Intelligence Is a "Megatrend." His Company Just Experienced a Huge Profit Boost as a Result

Key Points

TSMC's net income jumped nearly 59% to $18.1 billion.

The company is expanding its processor manufacturing in the U.S. and Taiwan to meet demand.

TSMC is tapping into what it calls an "AI megatrend," and the company's latest results point to an AI industry that's nowhere near slowing down.

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Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) recently reported impressive first-quarter results that were driven by "robust AI related demand" for its semiconductor manufacturing.

TSMC's leadership is bullish about the company tapping into real customer demand to expand data center infrastructure, with TSMC's CEO, C.C. Wei, saying his company is benefiting from an "AI megatrend."

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TSMC's results and Wei's comments are more than just good news for the company, though. They're an indicator that growth in artificial intelligence infrastructure isn't slowing down anytime soon.

It's hard to argue with the results

Taiwan Semiconductor's net income soared nearly 59% in the first quarter to $18.1 billion, and sales surged 41% to $35 billion. These results would be impressive on their own, but they stand out even more when you consider that we're already several years into the AI boom and TSMC continues to put up impressive results.

Advanced processor sales were a key driver in the quarter, and TSMC CFO Wendell Huang said, ​​"Moving into second quarter 2026, we expect our business to be supported by continued strong demand for our leading-edge process technologies."

The company generated about 74% of its processor sales in the quarter from its advanced chips, and 25% of chip sales came from the most advanced 3-nanometer processors.

That's important not just for TSMC but also for the AI industry as a whole, because it shows that AI processor demand is not only increasing but also relying on more advanced processors to develop and run better AI models.

TSMC's results are an important barometer for the broader AI industry since the company's processor manufacturing is foundational to artificial intelligence. TSMC manufactures 70% of the world's processors and an estimated 90% of the most advanced processors.

If the company is experiencing soaring demand for AI processor manufacturing, then investments in data center infrastructures aren't slowing down.

An AI "megatrend" happening right now

Wei said on the earnings call that he has been talking with TSMC's customers to understand their long-term demand and whether their businesses are in better shape because of AI. He wanted to ensure that before TSMC continues spending billions of dollars on expansions, it will be worth it in the end.

What he came away with is that AI is in a unique growth cycle. Wei said his customers are seeing real benefits from using increasingly advanced processors, saying, "I believe in my point of view, the AI is real, not only real, it's starting to grow into our daily life. And we believe that [its] kind of, we call it AI megatrend."

TSMC's management estimates that its sales will increase by 30% this year, compared to 2025, indicating that the strong quarter wasn't just a one-off surge in processor demand.

Even more revealing for the broader tech industry is that Wei said on the earnings call that it's expanding manufacturing capacity in Taiwan and Arizona "to meet the AI demand." Wei also added that TSMC has purchased more land in Arizona "because we need it."

The result of the AI megatrend is that TSMC now thinks it will surpass the high end of its previous capital expenditures estimate of between $52 billion to $56 billion for this year. That was already an increase of about 37% from 2025.

Calling the end of the AI megatrend too early could result in investors missing out on the growth that TSMC and other AI stocks could experience in the coming years.

Wei admitted on the call that he doesn't know when it will end, but with his company growing by leaps and bounds and demand remaining robust for more advanced processors, investors may want to share his optimism.

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Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.