$AI stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AI stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $25,826,295 of trading volume.

$AI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AI:

$AI insiders have traded $AI stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS M SIEBEL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 2,582,935 shares for an estimated $68,790,680 .

. JIM H. SNABE sold 499,700 shares for an estimated $21,512,085

JR STEPHEN M WARD sold 125,000 shares for an estimated $5,250,000

RICHARD C LEVIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 96,000 shares for an estimated $3,799,637 .

. CONDOLEEZZA RICE sold 74,689 shares for an estimated $3,361,751

HITESH LATH (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,889 shares for an estimated $664,552 .

. MEREL WITTEVEEN (Senior VP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 15,855 shares for an estimated $525,915 .

. JOHN E. HYTEN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $191,874

$AI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $AI stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AI in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/19/2024

$AI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $18.0 on 04/14/2025

