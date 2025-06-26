$AI stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AI stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $56,443,860 of trading volume.

$AI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AI:

$AI insiders have traded $AI stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS M SIEBEL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 3,842,220 shares for an estimated $99,618,683 .

. RICHARD C LEVIN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 66,000 shares for an estimated $1,947,617 .

. JR STEPHEN M WARD sold 42,382 shares for an estimated $1,115,494

MEREL WITTEVEEN (Senior VP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 34,525 shares for an estimated $991,261 .

. HITESH LATH (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,009 shares for an estimated $295,794 .

. JOHN E. HYTEN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $237,500

D BRUCE SEWELL sold 79 shares for an estimated $2,054

$AI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $AI stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Radi Sultan from UBS set a target price of $28.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $18.0 on 04/14/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

