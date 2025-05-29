$AI stock is up 26% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AI stock has now risen 26% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,022,889,317 of trading volume.

$AI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AI:

$AI insiders have traded $AI stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS M SIEBEL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 3,223,722 shares for an estimated $84,120,241 .

. JIM H. SNABE sold 499,700 shares for an estimated $21,512,085

JR STEPHEN M WARD sold 125,000 shares for an estimated $5,250,000

RICHARD C LEVIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 96,000 shares for an estimated $3,799,637 .

. CONDOLEEZZA RICE sold 74,689 shares for an estimated $3,361,751

MEREL WITTEVEEN (Senior VP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 22,379 shares for an estimated $678,248 .

. HITESH LATH (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,889 shares for an estimated $664,552 .

. JOHN E. HYTEN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $191,874

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $AI stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Radi Sultan from UBS set a target price of $28.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $18.0 on 04/14/2025

You can track data on $AI on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.