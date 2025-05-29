$AI stock is up 26% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AI stock has now risen 26% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,022,889,317 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AI:
$AI Insider Trading Activity
$AI insiders have traded $AI stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS M SIEBEL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 3,223,722 shares for an estimated $84,120,241.
- JIM H. SNABE sold 499,700 shares for an estimated $21,512,085
- JR STEPHEN M WARD sold 125,000 shares for an estimated $5,250,000
- RICHARD C LEVIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 96,000 shares for an estimated $3,799,637.
- CONDOLEEZZA RICE sold 74,689 shares for an estimated $3,361,751
- MEREL WITTEVEEN (Senior VP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 22,379 shares for an estimated $678,248.
- HITESH LATH (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,889 shares for an estimated $664,552.
- JOHN E. HYTEN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $191,874
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $AI stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,892,932 shares (+637.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,896,218
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,672,071 shares (-29.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,197,094
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 1,573,577 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,123,795
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 1,228,751 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,865,208
- UBS GROUP AG removed 1,209,690 shares (-63.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,463,974
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 1,116,904 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,510,829
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 1,019,705 shares (+500.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,464,790
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$AI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Radi Sultan from UBS set a target price of $28.0 on 05/29/2025
- Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $18.0 on 04/14/2025
You can track data on $AI on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.