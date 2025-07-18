$AI stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AI stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $56,295,151 of trading volume.

$AI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AI (you can track the company live on Quiver's $AI stock page ):

$AI insiders have traded $AI stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS M SIEBEL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 3,176,788 shares for an estimated $78,735,778 .

. RICHARD C LEVIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 54,000 shares for an estimated $1,530,060 .

. JR STEPHEN M WARD sold 42,382 shares for an estimated $1,115,494

HITESH LATH (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 28,097 shares for an estimated $716,363 .

. MEREL WITTEVEEN (Senior VP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 23,393 shares for an estimated $602,153 .

. JOHN E. HYTEN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $237,500

D BRUCE SEWELL sold 79 shares for an estimated $2,054

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $AI stock to their portfolio, and 164 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

WestPark Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/29/2025

Keybanc issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/29/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/29/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AI forecast page.

$AI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AI recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $AI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Curtis Shauger from WestPark Capital set a target price of $40.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Radi Sultan from UBS set a target price of $27.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer set a target price of $45.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $22.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Pinjalim Bora from JP Morgan set a target price of $23.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Kingsley Crane from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $28.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Eric Heath from Keybanc set a target price of $18.0 on 05/29/2025

You can track data on $AI on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.