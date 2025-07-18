$AI stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AI stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $56,295,151 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AI (you can track the company live on Quiver's $AI stock page):
$AI Insider Trading Activity
$AI insiders have traded $AI stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS M SIEBEL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 3,176,788 shares for an estimated $78,735,778.
- RICHARD C LEVIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 54,000 shares for an estimated $1,530,060.
- JR STEPHEN M WARD sold 42,382 shares for an estimated $1,115,494
- HITESH LATH (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 28,097 shares for an estimated $716,363.
- MEREL WITTEVEEN (Senior VP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 23,393 shares for an estimated $602,153.
- JOHN E. HYTEN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $237,500
- D BRUCE SEWELL sold 79 shares for an estimated $2,054
$AI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $AI stock to their portfolio, and 164 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,892,932 shares (+637.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,896,218
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,672,071 shares (-29.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,197,094
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 1,573,577 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,123,795
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 1,228,751 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,865,208
- UBS GROUP AG removed 1,209,690 shares (-63.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,463,974
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 1,116,904 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,510,829
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 1,019,705 shares (+500.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,464,790
$AI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- WestPark Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/29/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/29/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/29/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/29/2025
$AI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AI recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $AI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Curtis Shauger from WestPark Capital set a target price of $40.0 on 07/09/2025
- Radi Sultan from UBS set a target price of $27.0 on 06/26/2025
- Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer set a target price of $45.0 on 05/29/2025
- Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $22.0 on 05/29/2025
- Pinjalim Bora from JP Morgan set a target price of $23.0 on 05/29/2025
- Kingsley Crane from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $28.0 on 05/29/2025
- Eric Heath from Keybanc set a target price of $18.0 on 05/29/2025
