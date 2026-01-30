The AI Startup Venture Capitalists Are Secretly Funding

Key Points

Baseten makes it cheaper to process AI applications.

It was valued at $5 billion after its latest funding round.

Nvidia invested $150 million in the company.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

You can't directly invest in the market's hottest AI start-ups, including OpenAI and Anthropic, unless you're an accredited investor or a venture capitalist. However, you can still follow those companies, see how much funding they attract, and see if they're headed for an IPO.

One of those hot start-ups is Baseten, an AI infrastructure company that focuses on the inference layer -- the part of the AI stack that connects a trained AI model to user-facing applications. Its technology can help companies reduce inference costs by more than 40%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Basten's revenue soared from $2.7 million in 2023 to $15.8 million in 2025, and its valuation hit $5 billion after its latest $300 million funding round. Its top investors in that round included IVP, CapitalG, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). That support from Nvidia, which contributed $150 million to that funding round, suggests it's a promising long-term play on the AI market's expansion.

Baseten's defensible niche and explosive growth rates will likely attract even more funding this year. It could also become a tempting takeover target for bigger tech companies. If it doesn't get acquired, it would definitely be a hot AI IPO -- but investors should be wary of its valuations.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $448,476!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,180,126!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 945% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 30, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.