News & Insights

US Markets
GOOGL

AI startup AlphaSense valued at $2.5 bln after latest funding round

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

September 28, 2023 — 09:43 am EDT

Written by Jaiveer Shekhawat for Reuters ->

By Jaiveer Shekhawat

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Market intelligence platform AlphaSense has raised $150 million in a fresh round of funding that boosted its valuation to $2.5 billion, underscoring strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) startups.

The series E financing round was led by technology investment firm BOND and joined by existing investors including Alphabet's GOOGL.O CapitalG, Viking Global Investors, and Goldman Sachs GS.N, AlphaSense said on Thursday.

Big Tech companies including Amazon AMZN.O and Microsoft MSFT.O have been pouring billions into securing ties with AI startups that are reshaping their industry.

When asked if AlphaSense has any plans for an initial public offering, CEO Jack Kokko told Reuters the company has "plenty of capital more than we could hope for" right now.

Investing in new initiatives, especially in generative AI, is a focus too as the company explores expanding its product offering, Kokko said in an interview.

AlphaSense helps its customers extract relevant information from a trove of public and private content such as equity research, earnings calls, company filings and news.

"Artificial intelligence tools that help you discover insights from data are scaling rapidly," said Mary Meeker, General Partner at BOND.

The fundraise will also be used to grow the firm's extensive collection of searchable business content and make strategic acquisitions that expand its platform capabilities, the company said.

BOND's investment reflects AlphaSense's strong revenue growth, the market intelligence company added in its statement.

In April, AlphaSense raised $100 million in a funding round backed by Alphabet's venture capital arm CapitalG, valuing the firm at $1.8 billion.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL
GS
AMZN
MSFT
AME

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.