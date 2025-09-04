AI Spending Could Soar 600%: 2 Brilliant AI Stocks to Buy in September (Hint: Not Nvidia or Palantir)

Key Points Morgan Stanley estimates that artificial intelligence (AI) sales across infrastructure and software companies will increase more than 600% by 2028.

Meta Platforms is using AI to improve content recommendations and ad conversion rates across its industry-leading portfolio of social media properties.

Pure Storage develops enterprise storage systems that provide the highest density and lowest power consumption in the industry, making them ideal for AI.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms ›

Morgan Stanley analysts estimate artificial intelligence (AI) spending across infrastructure and software will increase more than 600% by 2028. Buying stock in Nvidia and/or Palantir has been a popular way to capitalize on that trend, but investors should consider Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG).

Most Wall Street analysts following the companies have favorable outlooks. Meta Platforms has a median target price of $875 per share, implying 19% upside from its current share price of $735. And Pure Storage has a median target price of $80 per share, implying 4% upside from the current share price of $77.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Here's why I think these AI stocks are brilliant long-term investments.

1. Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms owns three of the four most popular social media networks as measured by monthly active users. That dominant competitive position affords the company insight into consumer tastes and preferences, which helps it target media content and advertising. In turn, Meta Platforms is the second largest ad tech company worldwide, and it's poised to gain market share, according to Morningstar.

The company has been investing aggressively in artificial intelligence (AI), including custom chips, Llama large language models, machine learning models to recommend content, and AI creative tools for advertisers. Those efforts are paying off. Users are spending more time on Facebook and Instagram, and ad conversion rates -- meaning the number of clicks and purchases -- are increasing across both social media properties.

Even more ambitious, Meta hopes to automate the entire ad creation process by next year. The Wall Street Journal recently reported, "Using the ad tools Meta is developing, a brand could present an image of the product it wants to promote along with a budgetary goal, and AI would create the entire ad, including imagery, video, and text."

Consequently, Meta has a great shot at delivering double-digit revenue growth for several years to come. I say that because ad tech spending is forecast to increase at 14% annually through 2032, so Meta would report even faster revenue growth during that period if it does indeed gain market share. And that doesn't even account for its substantial opportunity in the nascent smart glasses market.

Wall Street estimates earnings will increase at 17% annually over the next three years. That makes the current valuation of 27 times earnings look quite reasonable, especially when the two-year average is 28 times earnings. Patient investors should feel comfortable buying a few shares of this AI stock today.

2. Pure Storage

Pure Storage offers enterprise data storage hardware, software, and services. It specializes in all-flash arrays, storage systems that contain only flash memory rather than slower and less durable hard-disk drives. Its DirectFlash architecture offers two to three times the storage density and half the power consumption as the next closest product on the market.

Research company Gartner recently ranked Pure Storage as a leader in primary block storage platforms, as well as file and object storage platforms. The analysts commented that Pure Storage FlashBlade systems offer the highest density and lowest power consumption in the industry, qualities that make its products adept at supporting artificial intelligence workloads.

On that note, Pure Storage earlier this year announced its next-generation FlashBlade systems. CEO Charles Giancarlo said, "FlashBlade XL will be the industry's highest-performing storage platform for AI and high-performance computing when it is delivered."

In addition, Meta Platforms recently chose Pure Storage to power its data center storage infrastructure, and Giancarlo thinks its DirectFlash technology could become the industry standard for all hyperscalers because it offers "unparalleled performance and scalability while also reducing operating costs and power consumption."

Wall Street expects Pure Storage's adjusted earnings to grow at 27% annually through the fiscal year ending in January 2027. That makes the current valuation of 46 times adjusted look reasonable, especially when the company beat the consensus earnings estimate by an average of 14% during the last four quarters. Patient investors should buy a small position in this little-known AI stock today.

Should you invest $1,000 in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $654,759!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,046,799!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,042% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Trevor Jennewine has positions in Nvidia and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, and Pure Storage. The Motley Fool recommends Gartner. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.