AI Is Selling Off, But These 5 Stocks Could Benefit Next

The AI trade appears to be stumbling. Memory stocks, neocloud names, and semiconductors, the very groups that helped carry the market through the first half of 2026, have been selling off hard in recent weeks, and the money leaving those trades does not appear to be heading entirely for the sidelines. Instead, it appears to be rotating. Financials and biotechs, for example, have shown notable relative strength over the past couple of weeks, a classic sign of capital moving from crowded winners into neglected pockets of the market. And even pockets of the technology sector, such as cybersecurity, have shown remarkable relative strength.

That rotation raises an interesting question: where does that capital go next? One logical destination is the group of high-quality names that have spent much of 2026 ignored or outright punished, while the AI complex has soaked up all the attention. Stocks that have been beaten down but whose underlying businesses remain excellent tend to be exactly what rotational capital hunts for. Here are five worth watching closely.

Meta Platforms: A Top-Ranked Stock Trading at a Discount

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is down almost 12% year-to-date and trades 27% below its 52-week high of $796.25. For a company of this quality, that drawdown and severe underperformance stand out. Meta scores in the top percentile of MarketBeat's MarketRank, currently ranking 4th out of 624 stocks in the computer and technology sector, and the fundamentals and current valuation explain why.

For its first-quarter results, reported on April 29, META topped estimates by $3.77 per share, with quarterly revenue rising 33% year-over-year to $56.3 billion, also topping expectations.

The valuation is where the opportunity in META gets interesting. At a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of under 20, the company trades at a meaningful discount to its mega-cap peers despite growing revenue 33% in its most recent quarter. The consensus price target of $840.64 across 48 analysts implies over 44% upside from current levels, among the widest gaps in all of big tech. However, there is still work to do from a technical perspective. The stock is in a downward-trending channel, and for momentum to shift, it will first need to reclaim its 200-day SMA and the downward-trending resistance near $650.

Microsoft: The Worst Performer in Big Tech May Be the Best Setup

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been one of the more surprising laggards of 2026. The stock is down close to 19% on the year and sits roughly 30% below its 52-week high, a drawdown few would have predicted for a company still growing Azure at around 40%. The weakness has been driven by broader pressure in the software sector and concerns about the pace of AI monetization, rather than any collapse in the underlying business.

In its most recent report, the company posted an impressive earnings and revenue beat, with sales increasing 18.3% over the prior year, for Q3 2026 earnings, reported on April 29.

Like Meta, Microsoft is in the top percentile of MarketBeat's MarketRank. The consensus price target of $560.86 across 47 analysts implies nearly 44% upside, almost in line with META’s upside potential. From a technical perspective, there are early signs of a potential bottom for the software and technology giant. The stock may have put in a double bottom near $350 after retesting April’s low in late June and finding support. If MSFT can begin stabilizing above its 20- and 50-day SMAs, all eyes will be on its upcoming earnings release on July 29, a potential catalyst that could shift momentum for the stock.

MercadoLibre: Insiders Are Buying the Dip in Latin America's E-Commerce Giant

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) has been left for dead this year, and that framing is barely an exaggeration. The Latin American e-commerce giant and fintech leader is down 12% year to date and trades nearly 31% below its 52-week high of $2,548.50, punished by concerns about margin compression as the company invests aggressively in logistics, credit, and its Mercado Pago fintech arm.

The market has treated that spending as a problem, but history suggests it is usually the source of MercadoLibre's next leg of growth.

Fundamentally, the growth engine has not slowed for MELI. The company reported Q1 2026 earnings on May 7, with revenue rising 49% year-over-year to $8.85 billion, comfortably topping analysts' estimates. Analysts project earnings growth of almost 47% for the year ahead, the highest of any name on this list, and the consensus price target of $2,255.33 across 18 analysts implies close to 28% upside. Notably, MarketBeat data shows insiders have been acquiring shares during the decline, a signal worth weighing when a stock is this out of favor. Similar to MSFT, MELI shares appear to be bottoming out. If the stock can reclaim its 200-day SMA, a break of the downtrend could be confirmed as higher-timeframe momentum shifts above that key zone.

DLocal: The Small-Cap Fintech Quietly Winning Back Wall Street

DLocal (NASDAQ: DLO) is the smallest, and likely the least familiar name on this list, and the beaten-down story here is a longer one. The Uruguay-based cross-border payments company, which connects global merchants like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) to local payment methods across emerging markets, remains far below the highs it set after its 2021 IPO, even after a major recovery from its 52-week lows. The stock still trades roughly 11% below its 52-week high and is up almost 5% year-to-date.

What makes DLocal interesting now is the quality hiding underneath. The company reported stellar Q1 2026 earnings on May 14, topping estimates for both earnings and sales. Revenue rose almost 55% year-over-year to $335 million, with earnings per share of 17 cents. For the year ahead, DLO’s earnings are projected to grow by almost 32%, from 81 cents to $1.07 per share.

The company carries a Buy consensus rating from eight analysts, the strongest rating of any name here, alongside a strong dividend yield and a forward P/E of just over 18. The stock recently broke out of its downtrend, clearing resistance near $14, an early sign that momentum may already be shifting for this Latin American payments innovator. If the stock can base over $14 and turn prior resistance into support, a newfound uptrend might follow.

Robinhood: A Flat Year Hides a Massive Round Trip

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) is technically flat on the year, down less than 1%. But that number hides one of the wilder round trips in the market. The stock collapsed from a 52-week high of $153.86 to as low as $63.51, and has since fought its way back above $112. Even after that recovery, shares still sit almost 27% below their 52-week high, which is what earns Robinhood a place on this list.

The business itself has been anything but beaten down. Net income reached $1.88 billion over the trailing 12 months, with remarkable net margins exceeding 41%, and analysts project earnings growth of almost 38% ahead. The company was also just approved to underwrite IPOs, opening an entirely new revenue stream at a time when the IPO market is heating up again.

An insider has been purchasing shares too. Director Meyer Malka has purchased almost $55 million in stock in Q2. And the stock has done a good job of carving out a bottom and reclaiming critical levels. Going forward, though, investors will want to see volatility slow in the name and a base form above the 200-day SMA, signaling stabilization and a steady hand from the bulls.

Rotation Could Mean Opportunity in Forgotten Names

Rotation is a feature of every bull market, and the current shift away from the crowded AI trade is creating opportunities in names the market ignored in the first half. These five stocks span mega-cap tech, Latin American e-commerce, emerging-markets fintech, and retail brokerage. Still, they share a common profile: meaningful drawdowns from their highs, fundamentals that never broke, and in several cases, insiders and analysts leaning bullish while the crowd looks elsewhere. If capital continues to rotate out of the AI complex, beaten-down quality might be exactly where it lands.

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