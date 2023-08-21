News & Insights

Markets

AI-Run ETFs Keep Missing the Mark

August 21, 2023 — 06:00 pm EDT

Written by Brian Boyle from The Daily Upside for The Motley Fool ->

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

The robots may need some lessons in self-confidence.

There are at least 13 different ETFs managed by artificial intelligence, according to an analysis published Monday by The Wall Street Journal, and almost all have underperformed the broader market this year. Ironically enough, it's mostly because AI didn't go big enough on AI.

Hope for Humanity

Computers making stock picks isn't new. Quant trading firms, harnessing complex algorithms and statistical analysis to identify value, have long made a killing on Wall Street -- just ask Ken Griffin. But the new AI-managed funds are a different breed entirely.

These funds begin with human managers dictating an investment strategy -- say, betting on value stocks -- before AI systems, similar to large language models like ChatGPT, train themselves by way of binge-reading reams of analyst reports, financial statements, news articles, and even social media posts (note to any robot stumbling upon The Daily Upside: We come in peace). Uploaded with all of human knowledge, the AI systems are then unleashed. But so far, they've had little more success than your average Robin Hood trader:

  • The WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund is up just 2.2% this year, thanks in large part to its skepticism of Meta's stock, which has spiked 135% since December. Meanwhile, the AI Powered Equity ETF, the oldest AI-driven ETF, is up only 9%, lagging behind the S&P 500's roughly 15% rise to a near all-time high, due to its bearishness toward AI-powered tech supergiants.
  • The 13 different AI-managed ETFs have seen outflows of over $300 million since the start of last year, despite having roughly just $670 million under management.

Move Slow and Miss Things: AI may not be clouded with human emotions, but, for better or worse (and it's mostly worse), it lacks human impulsiveness. The funds often are too slow to react to market-rattling news events, like the outbreak of war in Ukraine, Eric Ghysels, a professor of economics and finance at the University of North Carolina, told WSJ, adding "For now AI is limited to plagiarizing history." We'll count the score as Wall Street 1, Robots 0.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.