AI Is Rewriting Global Power Needs, Creating a Massive Opportunity for This Engineering and Construction Company

Key Points

Fluor is a leading engineering, procurement, and construction company with over a century of experience.

The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for complex infrastructure projects.

Fluor has a backlog of $28.2 billion and anticipates even larger project awards in late 2026 and early 2027.

10 stocks we like better than Fluor ›

The surge in artificial intelligence (AI) is significantly reshaping power demand. AI data centers can consume significantly more energy than traditional data centers, and Deloitte estimates that power demand from AI data centers in the U.S. could increase by more than 30 times by 2035.

A single data center powering AI can consume as much electricity as a small city, highlighting the urgent need to address growing power demand. Hyperscalers and other industrial players are taking matters into their own hands by bypassing grid connections and investing in on-site natural gas turbines, fuel cells, or other modular energy solutions.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

This presents a significant opportunity for companies in the engineering and construction sector, such as Fluor (NYSE: FLR). Fluor has the expertise and scale to help companies navigate the complex permitting process, and was named a top data center constructor by Data Centre magazine in 2025. Here's what investors need to know about Fluor's long-term growth opportunity.

Fluor is a key player in major infrastructure projects

Fluor offers a range of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, serving as a general contractor for some of the most complex industrial projects. Fluor isn't just a builder; it also designs and manages the construction of large, multibillion-dollar facilities, including oil refineries, data centers, and mining complexes.

Its largest business segment today is urban solutions, where it provides expertise in building advanced technology facilities, including AI data centers and semiconductor plants, as well as mining infrastructure for the energy sector, such as copper and lithium. It also provides energy solutions, such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals, chemicals, and nuclear power projects, as well as technical and management services to the U.S. government.

Fluor makes money from lump-sum (fixed price) contracts along with reimbursable contracts, which include negotiated rates and fees plus costs for labor and materials. Approximately 82% of its backlog consists of reimbursable contracts, which helps protect Fluor from cost overruns due to inflation or unexpected construction delays, making its business more stable than previously.

Fluor has multiple growth engines

Fluor's competitive edge comes from its scale and technical expertise developed over its 114-year history. The company has 27,000 employees across 40 countries and is among the few with expertise in complex technical projects, including the construction of nuclear reactors and mining in remote regions worldwide. This ability to handle megaprojects makes it a go-to for many of the world's largest companies.

The company is positioning itself to focus on massive, complex data center campuses required by hyperscalers in the U.S. It sees itself as well-positioned to address the logistical challenges, supply chain management, and modularization that come with these projects. The company has achieved success in building data centers in Asia and Europe and will apply this expertise to the North American market.

But it isn't just data centers. Fluor's mining expertise is another significant opportunity and a key growth driver for its urban solutions segment. While many focus on AI software, substantial raw materials are required for data center construction, including copper, batteries, and aluminum for advanced thermal management systems.

Fluor is securing front-end engineering and design (FEED) work, which typically leads to full construction contracts, for copper, lithium, rare-earth minerals, and green steel. The company is also a major investor in NuScale Power and the lead EPC partner for its power plants, starting with RoPower in Romania. While Fluor is selling its stake in NuScale, it will continue to play a key role in the buildout.

A top construction stock for the buildout of AI and mining infrastructure

Fluor's backlog (the dollar value of work awarded but not yet completed) stands at $28.2 billion as of Sept. 30, with 82% of these contracts reimbursable. Its biggest growth right now comes from the demand for copper, lithium, aluminum, and steel, with projects across North and South America and the Middle East. The company is also selling its stake in NuScale and will use the proceeds for stock repurchases and other growth investments.

Looking ahead, management expects growth to accelerate after a couple of years of muted growth amid high interest rates and trade policy uncertainty, with larger project awards expected in late 2026 and early 2027. For investors seeking to capitalize on the AI data center, energy, and mining buildouts, Fluor is an intriguing pick-and-shovel stock at a reasonable valuation to buy today.

Should you buy stock in Fluor right now?

Before you buy stock in Fluor, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Fluor wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $477,544!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,686!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 15, 2026.

Courtney Carlsen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.