The AI Revolution in Oil & Gas: A New Era of Smart Energy

The oil and gas industry is in the middle of a massive digital overhaul. Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly changing everything, from finding new resources and drilling wells to managing production and day-to-day operations. Facing rising costs, unpredictable markets, and pressure to cut emissions, energy companies are increasingly turning to AI to boost efficiency, increase output, and enhance safety. What began as a cautious approach to AI has quickly become a full-on sprint towards digital transformation. Supermajors like BP plc BP, Chevron CVX, ExxonMobil XOM and TotalEnergies TTE are now using AI to gain competitive advantages that seemed impossible just 10 years ago.

BP and Palantir: The Power of Digital Twins

British oil major BP is a prime example of a leader aggressively using AI across its operations. At the heart of this strategy is a decade-long partnership with software maker Palantir Technologies PLTR. Together, BP and Palantir have built a sophisticated digital copy — or digital twin — of BP's global oil and gas infrastructure. This includes operations in key areas, such as the Gulf of America, the North Sea, and Oman’s Khazzan gas fields. This digital twin brings together data from over two million sensors, giving BP a real-time view of its physical assets.



Under a new five-year agreement, BP is expanding this further, using Palantir's AIP platform to make decisions faster. This means AI systems can now suggest actions based on live data, all while guarding against the kinds of errors sometimes seen with generative AI. BP sees this as a crucial part of its strategy to improve operational performance, optimize production, and protect its assets. BP's senior leaders consistently highlight how AI-driven insights are transforming everything from drilling schedules to emissions control, with Palantir playing a central role in this evolution for BP.

Chevron: Using Drones and AI to Boost Operations

Chevron is another energy giant deeply committed to AI-driven transformation. The company is using AI-powered drones through a partnership with Percepto, completely changing how it monitors its vast shale operations in Texas and Colorado. These autonomous drones automatically detect methane leaks, equipment malfunctions, and maintenance needs in real time. This dramatically cuts down on the need for manual inspections, making Chevron's operations safer and more efficient.



In just the first three months of using these drones, Chevron reported a sharp reduction in downtime. Issues were caught early, significantly boosting production reliability for Chevron. But Chevron's AI toolkit isn't just about aerial surveillance. The company uses advanced machine learning models in the Permian Basin to fine-tune drilling parameters. This has dramatically improved execution over the past five years. AI is helping Chevron not only extend the life of its equipment but also reduce emissions and operating costs. Chevron is now also evaluating AI-driven drone inspections for its refineries worldwide, showing an even broader commitment to automation across Chevron.

ExxonMobil: Leading the Way in Autonomous Drilling

ExxonMobil stands at the forefront of autonomous drilling technology. The company claims to be the first in the industry to use AI-based closed-loop drilling automation in deepwater fields, particularly in its offshore operations in Guyana. This proprietary drilling advisory system uses AI to adjust drilling parameters in real time without human involvement, which significantly improves safety and cuts costs for ExxonMobil.



ExxonMobil's use of AI isn't confined to offshore fields. Its Permian Basin operations rely heavily on machine learning models to optimize production, make better use of assets, and minimize downtime. More recently, ExxonMobil announced ambitious plans to provide low-carbon power to the booming AI data center market in the United States. This highlights how AI is not just transforming ExxonMobil's operations but is also becoming a growth driver itself for ExxonMobil. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company sees AI as crucial for not only energy production but also for managing carbon capture projects and enabling cleaner power solutions.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

TotalEnergies: AI for Efficiency and a Greener Future

TotalEnergies is taking a slightly different, yet equally ambitious, path with AI. The French multinational recently teamed up with domestic AI startup Mistral AI to create a joint innovation hub. Their focus is on improving industrial performance, boosting energy efficiency and cutting emissions. TotalEnergies is deploying AI tools to optimize both its upstream (exploration and production) and downstream (refining and marketing) operations, including predictive maintenance and emissions management.



Their AI-powered assistant, developed with Mistral AI, helps guide decision-making for project development, managing industrial sites, and providing energy solutions to customers. TotalEnergies believes that AI can directly help it achieve its goal of decarbonization while maintaining high operational efficiency. Notably, TotalEnergies's AI-driven systems help minimize downtime, optimize energy use, and manage the integration of renewable energy alongside traditional assets. The leadership at TotalEnergies emphasizes that AI is now just as critical as any physical asset in delivering its long-term strategy.

Conclusion

Artificial intelligence is no longer just a trendy term in the oil and gas industry — it's a fundamental necessity. Companies like BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, and TotalEnergies are clearly demonstrating that AI delivers tangible improvements in safety, efficiency and profitability. Whether it's BP scaling its partnership with Palantir, Chevron deploying AI-powered drones, ExxonMobil pioneering autonomous drilling, or TotalEnergies integrating AI for emissions control, the message is loud and clear: AI is fundamentally transforming how energy is produced and managed.



As the industry juggles energy security with the shift toward lower-carbon solutions, AI sits at the very heart of this transformation. Its ability to process vast amounts of data, predict equipment failures, optimize assets, and speed up decision-making is helping these companies stay competitive in an increasingly complex world. The smart money is definitely on those that embrace AI not just as a tool, but as a core part of their business model moving forward.

