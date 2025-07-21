AI is Reshaping Sales and Marketing—Here’s What Investors Should Know

When Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) handed over global marketing duties to Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) eliminated more than 1,000 go-to-market roles while redirecting $80 billion into artificial intelligence infrastructure, most headlines focused on the layoffs.

But those moves signaled more than just workforce cuts—they marked a turning point in how modern companies approach growth. Leaner, AI-powered systems are replacing the traditional, headcount-heavy model of sales and marketing.

It’s not just Intel and Microsoft leading the shift. Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) CEO Marc Benioff recently shared that AI now powers more than 50% of all work at the company. That isn’t just an update—it’s a fundamental overhaul of how go-to-market (GTM) execution works.

The message is clear: AI is no longer just a support tool—it’s becoming the engine behind revenue growth.

The End of Go-To-Market as a Headcount Game

For decades, GTM success relied on volume. Companies hired large sales and marketing teams, launched mass advertising campaigns, and measured success by volume—more leads, more emails, more impressions.

But that model is becoming obsolete.

Today, speed and precision matter more than brute force. The companies succeeding now are those that can spot demand early, craft the right message quickly, and respond faster than their competitors.

This isn’t just a cost-cutting trend—it’s a structural change in how businesses learn, engage, and grow.

The New Tech Stack for Revenue Teams

What’s making this shift possible? Tools have finally caught up. AI is no longer experimental—it’s operational.

While large enterprises move cautiously, startups are already running with a new playbook. Two companies leading this change are Clay and Octave.

These aren’t AI widgets added to old systems. They’re built from the ground up as full-stack, AI-native GTM platforms. Their results show that small teams using smart tools can now outperform large legacy departments.

Clay: Turning Buyer Signals Into Sales

Clay, a Sequoia-backed company valued at $1.3 billion, works with OpenAI, Canva, Anthropic, and Rippling. Its technology identifies in-market buyers before competitors even know they exist.

Clay tracks more than 100 real-time buyer signals—such as funding rounds, leadership change,s and hiring trends—and transforms them into actionable sales intelligence—no list building. No guesswork.

At Rippling, Clay helped triple the sales pipeline while cutting outbound volume by 90%. One client cut its sales development team in half and still increased its sales velocity. When you know exactly who is ready to buy and when, there’s no need to flood inboxes.

Clay doesn’t just enrich CRM records—it helps teams build smarter pipelines with greater efficiency.

Octave: Messaging That Evolves With Every Sale

If Clay identifies who to target, Octave helps teams know precisely what to say.

Founded by former executives from LinkedIn, Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX), and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), Octave is a messaging operating system. It continuously tests and optimizes sales narratives in real time based on buyer persona, industry, and deal stage.

One software company integrated Octave directly into Salesforce. Now, every sales rep gets AI-generated talk tracks tailored to the specific buyer—live, tested narratives that evolve based on what’s actually working.

The result? Faster sales cycles, stronger positioning, and more confident teams—without hiring a traditional messaging department.

Octave doesn’t just personalize outreach—it turns messaging into a dynamic system.

What Investors Should Watch

In a world where product features can be copied overnight and marketing channels become saturated fast, speed is becoming the ultimate competitive advantage.

That’s where AI-native GTM systems come in. They allow companies to adapt faster, learn faster and sell faster.

According to Rakuten, more than $130 billion—about 26% of global marketing spend—is wasted each year. That’s not just a lost opportunity—it’s capital that could be reallocated to smarter systems.

For investors, the key question is no longer, “How big is the sales team?” Instead, it’s, “How fast can this company learn what works?”

The Bottom Line

When Microsoft slashed GTM roles and Intel handed off marketing to an outside firm, they weren’t just making budget cuts. They were scrapping the old playbook.

AI has made it possible to replace bloated sales and marketing teams with leaner, more effective systems. And startups like Clay and Octave are already showing what’s possible—real results, not just hype.

This is the new go-to-market strategy:

–Signals instead of spam

–Narratives instead of scripts

–Feedback loops instead of launch cycles

In this new world, the winners won’t be the ones shouting the loudest.

They’ll be the ones learning the fastest.

Featured Image Credit: Photo by RDNE Stock project; Pexels

The post AI is Reshaping Sales and Marketing—Here’s What Investors Should Know appeared first on Due.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.