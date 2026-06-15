AI Is Reshaping FIFA World Cup 2026: 5 Stocks Likely to Gain

The FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) World Cup 2026 kicked off on June 11. The undisputedly biggest sporting event in the world will remain the most widely discussed topic till the final match on July 19.

Besides football matches, the event is in the spotlight for its extensive use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for the first time. AI will cover various spheres of the tournament to be hosted by three countries, participated by 48 nations, for 104 matches to be played in 16 different stadiums.

The Football AI Pro platform of FIFA and its technology partners, sensor-packed smart match ball, generative AI-based 3D player architecture and AI-driven stabilization software, to name a few, will establish the supremacy of AI technologies throughout the tournament.

At this stage, we recommend five stocks for investors that are likely to benefit from this tournament. The companies are: Lenovo Group Ltd. LNVGY, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Salesforce Inc. CRM, Visa Inc. V and NVIDIA Corp. NVDA.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks in the past month.



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Lenovo Group Ltd.

Lenovo is the official technology partner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. LNVGY’s Football AI Pro platforms deliver cutting-edge AI-powered tactical data analytics tools, which will make the task of 48 teams and their coaches easy in an extensive cross-section analysis of their opponents using real-time data.

LNVGY’s AI-enabled 3D architecture will provide accuracy and transparency with advanced visualization. For the first time in FIFA World Cup, spectators inside stadiums will be able to watch the same footage viewed by referees during Video Assistant Referee (VAR) reviews, for situations like offside decisions.

LNVGY currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Strong Estimate Revisions & Attractive Valuation

Lenovo has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 13% and -7.7%, respectively, for the current year (ending March 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 22.2% over the last 30 days.

Despite a robust rally, the LNVGY stock still looks attractive. It trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 20.86, a price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.43 and a price-to-book (P/B) multiple of 4.52, which are lower than the industry average of 21.20, 1.91 and 9.09, respectively. This discount adds to the appeal for long-term investors.



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Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet is providing its Gemini AI platform, and its DeepMind TacticAI tools are reshaping the tactical analysis power of participating nations. GOOGL has partnered with major teams such as Argentina for its Gemini AI. By implementing its AI tool, coaches and officials can quickly understand opponents’ strategy and tactics and evaluate players’ fitness.

DeepMind's TacticAI tools are used by football superpowers like the Brazilian Football Confederation. This system processes vast historical match data, enabling coaches to formulate tactical, set-piece situations, such as corner kicks, direct or indirect free kicks. GOOGL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Solid Estimate Revisions & Reasonable Valuation

Alphabet has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 23.1% and 32.2%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.1% over the last 30 days.

GOOGL trades at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 25.15, which is at a premium to the industry average of 16.27. This premium is warranted due to GOOGL’s dominant position as an AI hyperscaler.



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Salesforce Inc.

Salesforce is an official partner of FIFA for the World Cup 2026 tournament. CRM will leverage its Agentforce 360 AI platform and workplace collaboration tool, Slack, to connect tournament operations across 16 host cities and manage thousands of volunteers.

Using CRM’s AI platforms, FIFA officials can seamlessly manage ground staff and operations, ticketing, security, and logistics across 16 different stadiums. CRM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Solid Estimate Revisions & Lucrative Valuation

Salesforce has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 11% and 12.8%, respectively, for the current year (ending January 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 7.4% over the last 30 days.

CRM is currently trading in negative territory year to date. It trades at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 11.75, which is well below the industry average of 18.42. The stock looks lucrative at this valuation.



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Visa Inc.

Visa is the official payment technology partner of FIFA for the 2026 World Cup. V’s AI-powered frictionless contactless payments infrastructure optimizes stadium-wide tap-to-enter and concession systems for all 16 stadiums across three host nations.

With fraud cases on the rise and AI adoption increasing, V’s services are in high demand. Visa has embedded AI and generative AI into over 100 products, primarily for fraud prevention and cybersecurity. V’s AI infrastructure enables real-time, gamified rewards and interactive challenges for fans as they travel. Visa currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Solid Estimate Revisions & Reasonable Valuation

Visa has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 13.4% and 14.1%, respectively, for the current year (ending September 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 2% over the last 60 days.

Visa trades at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 24.62, which is at a premium to the industry average of 9.55. This premium is warranted due to V’s dominant position in today’s AI-powered global financial technology space.



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NVIDIA Corp.

NVIDIA — the undisputed global leader of generative AI-powered graphical processing units — is likely to be the backbone of the tournament’s massive computing, broadcasting and analytics infrastructure.

NVDA’s generative AI-based chips will be used for real-time digital broadcasting, 3D architecture and real-time sports analytics. Lenovo said that it has partnered with NVDA to deliver scalable AI-powered solutions for the tournament. NVDA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Impressive Estimate Revisions & Attractive Valuation

NVIDIA has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 78.5% and 87.8%, respectively, for the current year (ending January 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 10.1% over the last 30 days.

NVIDIA trades at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 22.90, which is at a significant discount to the industry average of 66.35. NVIDIA represents a rare opportunity to invest in a company with proven execution and substantial unrealized potential in the AI revolution.



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Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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