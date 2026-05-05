AI Is Reshaping Cybersecurity Threats: Why Zscaler and CrowdStrike Could Be Long-Term Winners

Key Points

AI and future quantum advances could fuel more complex cyberattacks, boosting demand for top security vendors.

Trusted platforms like Zscaler and CrowdStrike may benefit from this trend, despite some near-term growth bumps.

10 stocks we like better than CrowdStrike ›

As AI and quantum technology reshape the cyber battlefield, demand for trusted security partners could surge. See how Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) may navigate near-term bumps while pursuing long-term opportunity in the video below.

*This video was published on April 24, 2026.

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Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Matt Frankel, CFP has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Toby Bordelon has the following options: short June 2026 $90 puts on Zscaler. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike and Zscaler. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.