AI Predicts These 7 Stocks Will Double Your Investment in 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

I asked Google’s Bard to give me 7 AI stock picks it believes will double in value in 2024. The results weren’t far off from what I would expect. There’s a good representation of technology firms and a few firms that benefit from secular trends as well.

Alphabet isn’t on the list so Bard is either unbiased or being coy.

Tech stocks are suffering but we’re also nearing peak interest rates. Tech shares will be very strong at the first sign of rate cuts so most analysts would agree with Bard there. Likewise, analysts agree that secular trends like the gig economy, financial literacy, and vehicle electrification are investment worthy. So check out these AI stock picks to see if any are a good fit for your portfolio.

Meta Platforms (META)

Source: Aleem Zahid Khan / Shutterstock.com

I agree with Bard’s assertion that Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is poised to grow in 2024. Its performance and the presumption of rate cuts during 2024 assure that growth will occur. A doubling of your investment is probably a stretch, though.

For that to happen, META shares would have to rise above $570. That’s nearly $100 above the highest target price assigned to Meta by Wall Street analysts. Not impossible, just unlikely.

That said, Meta Platforms has done what it has needed to do recently. The company has increased revenues beyond levels that Wall Street was expecting. The $34.2 billion in sales was $900 billion higher than the consensus expectation on the Street. However, Meta telegraphed some weakness in advertising in Q4 which has Wall Street concerned and erased initial celebration.

I believe Meta is back and it’s one of Bard’s AI stock picks. The firm’s efficiency efforts are paying dividends, not literally, but in increased operational margins. Meta isn’t letting off the gas on the metaverse, that’s clear. It has prioritized there by slashing its workforce to gain efficiency while allowing for greater losses through Reality Labs.

Tesla (TSLA)

Source: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

For Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to double in 2024, the stock will have to reach $410. That’s just above the high target price among the analysts covering its shares currently. It’s also near the high water mark of TSLA shares historically, reached just before quantitative tightening began. Still there’s a good reason it’s one of my favorite AI stock picks.

It then makes sense that as quantitative easing resumes in 2024 that Tesla could pick back up where it left off in November of 2021. It isn’t the same company now as it was then. Vehicle deliveries are up roughly 50% based on unit volumes.

Revenues are essentially flat at the moment. They only increased by 5% in Q3 on a year-over-year basis. The company is doing what a lot of firms are currently: Attempting to reduce costs while maximizing sales.

That isn’t different from what any company does at any point but it’s also worth noting that Tesla needs to increase its market share as a priority. It’s a difficult balancing act between growing in places like China while finding places to trim the fat at the same time.

The good news is that the United Auto Worker strikes have granted Tesla some breathing room momentarily by dinging the big three.

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Source: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Bard notes that Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) is well-positioned to benefit from increasing demand for lithium. It’s an EV play and supplier of the soft metal used in the production of EV batteries.

Lithium Americas definitely has the potential to double in 2024. For one, it’s cheap at less than $7. Analysts believe it could reach $20 in the near future.

LAC shares have faced a lot of trouble since splitting into two publicly traded firms in early October. The split continues to make sense. LAC will derive its strength from the Thacker Pass mine which is among the largest globally. It’s also confined within the U.S. which makes it geopolitically important.

On the other hand, it’s an early stage project that won’t produce lithium for several years. Further, lithium prices have tanked momentarily.

Readers should recognize that Lithium America’s best chance to double in 2024 is not production but instead, rising lithium prices. Those prices will determine its ability to prosper over the next 12 months. The longer term factors mean it could produce returns of many several hundred percent with patience.

Solid Power (SLDP)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Next generation batteries like those from Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) are on the radar of stock investors everywhere. Solid state technology promises to reduce powerful barriers to adoption for EVs by drastically reducing charging times and improving EV ranges.

Current estimates suggest that the increased energy density of solid state batteries will lead to 600 mile ranges in some EVs. Current generation liquid electrolyte batteries are simply not as technologically capable. That’s the promise of Solid Power: Commercializing solid state EV batteries.

Solid Power absolutely can double in 2024. It’s a penny stock trading for $1.40 at the moment. That said, it has powerful partners in BMW (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) and Ford (NYSE:F). Combined with target prices that offer more than 100% upside, a doubling of your investment is entirely within the realm of possibility.

The company is delivering sample cells to its partners for validation so it’s already on its way to commercialization. Of course, there’s a lot of work to be done before commercialization but SLDP is worth looking at.

Alibaba (BABA)

Source: BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com

Bard also recommends Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) as a stock to buy for a shot at doubling your investment in 2024. Alibaba has had a difficult 2023 and shares have fallen as a result. It’s the eCommerce leader in China.

Alibaba acts as a proxy for the Chinese economy overall. That makes it a divisive stock as China’s economy, like that of the U.S., is volatile and difficult to predict currently.

Alibaba is also comparable to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as both firms lead eCommerce and cloud in their respective markets. Both are investing heavily in AI as the risks of doing so are far less than not. My colleague, Muslim Farooque, pointed out that Alibaba is especially strong regarding cash flow.

Basically, $29 billion dollars more flowed into Alibaba over the last year than out of it. That strong cash position affords Alibaba certain options that many, many firms simply don’t have available to them.

Fiverr International (FVRR)

Source: Temitiman / Shutterstock.com

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) continues to head in the right direction on strong secular trends that buoy its stock. Bard notes that the surging growth of freelancing and remote work is a strong catalyst favoring FVRR shares.

That said, Fiverr International’s strength isn’t its top-line growth. In fact, the company’s top line isn’t growing much at all at the moment. The firm’s real strength right now is its ability to enact a turnaround led by its operations.

Operating expenses fell to $4.01 million in Q2 ‘23 from $42.65 million a year prior. That allowed the firm to eke out a $227,000 net income. A year earlier that figure was -$41.86 million.

Thus, it isn’t difficult to see why Bard would recommend that investors consider Fiverr International for a chance at doubling their investment in 2024. The company has also invested in AI in order to better match its talent pool to opportunities while also updating full year guidance.

Nerd Wallet (NRDS)

Source: Shutterstock

Among the more interesting AI stock picks is Nerd Wallet (NASDAQ:NRDS). It appeals to investors for a simple reason: Consumer demand for financial information services is increasing. Not a day goes by in which I don’t hear the phrase financial literacy.

Don’t misunderstand, I’m not tired of the notion at all. In fact, I welcome it. Nerd Wallet serves consumers and small and medium businesses primarily. The stock has the potential to double in 2024 based on Wall Street’s expectations.

The company offers credit cards and loans to its readership. That’s how it keeps the lights on. It’s not simply in it to give consumers financial education. It sold 7% more of its products in Q3 on a year-over-year basis. However, Nerd Wallet is hovering around profitability.

It made less than a million a year ago but lost less than a million this year in Q3. I’m inclined to agree with Bard here because the company makes a lot of sales overall. It’s ready to turn the corner toward sustained profitability so I believe it can run much higher.

On the date of publication, Alex Sirois did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Alex Sirois is a freelance contributor to InvestorPlace whose personal stock investing style is focused on long-term, buy-and-hold, wealth-building stock picks. Having worked in several industries from e-commerce to translation to education and utilizing his MBA from George Washington University, he brings a diverse set of skills through which he filters his writing.

More From InvestorPlace

The post AI Predicts These 7 Stocks Will Double Your Investment in 2024 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.