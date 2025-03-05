AI Predicts This Crypto To Reach $10 in 2025 — Should You Buy It?

At least one altcoin has been making ripples across the cryptocurrency space over the course of the last few months: XRP. And one particular newcomer to the generative AI game has also been making headlines: the Chinese-created DeepSeek model.

Largely notable for producing results similar to established players in the LLM segment such as Grok, ChatGPT, Gemini and others, DeepSeek nonetheless was produced with significantly fewer resources, spooking certain market stakeholders while exciting others.

FinBold asked DeepSeek to predict the price of XRP by the end of 2025, and the results may be surprising.

Trump Tariffs and Market Uncertainly Play Background Roles

As FinBold noted, economic uncertainty stirred up by Trump’s tariff plans played havoc with XRP’s pricing throughout early February.

On the day of the Nov. 6 presidential election, XRP was worth $0.51, and by Jan. 17, it had reached an all-time high (ATH) of $3.31. XRP took a bit of a nosedive after all the tariff talk and attendant economic concerns to a low of $2.15 in early February, and crashed further on the morning of Feb. 28, hitting a low of $1.98. This came as a result of further tariff talk coming from the Oval Office, as Crypto News suggested.

Some of these concerns, among others, were noted by DeepSeek as it provided its analysis. The AI model outlined four major factors influencing its price projection for XRP as 2025 draws to a close:

Potential XRP Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Approval: With CoinShares having filed for an XRP and LTC ETF with Nasdaq, it would be logical that XRP would stand to gain significantly if this ETF was approved. Bitcoin surged following the clearing of Bitcoin ETFs, and the subsequent institutional adoption thereof.

With CoinShares having filed for an XRP and LTC ETF with Nasdaq, it would be logical that XRP would stand to gain significantly if this ETF was approved. Bitcoin surged following the clearing of Bitcoin ETFs, and the subsequent institutional adoption thereof. SEC Settlement Favorable to Ripple: With Ripple, responsible for the XRP ledger or Ripple protocol, engaged in a lawsuit with the SEC, a favorable outcome could drive XRP prices higher. As The Crypto Basic outlined, there are some signs the SEC could soon drop the suit.

With Ripple, responsible for the XRP ledger or Ripple protocol, engaged in a lawsuit with the SEC, a favorable outcome could drive XRP prices higher. As The Crypto Basic outlined, there are some signs the SEC could soon drop the suit. Market Sentiment: General market sentiment related to the overall crypto sentiment is obviously valuable when considering implications for XRP. With President Trump providing a general crypto-friendly environment — although the tariffs and broader market uncertainty might counterbalance this — market sentiment appears amenable to significant growth.

General market sentiment related to the overall crypto sentiment is obviously valuable when considering implications for XRP. With President Trump providing a general crypto-friendly environment — although the tariffs and broader market uncertainty might counterbalance this — market sentiment appears amenable to significant growth. Adoption in Cross-Border Payments: Should XRP become more widespread in its adoption by cross-border institutions and business, prices should tick upward. DeepSeek indicated this process was already well underway.

DeepSeek Predicts a Plausible Price Target of $8.50, Potential Upside to $10 by End of 2025

Providing a bear, bull and neutral case for XRP pricing, DeepSeek offered up three different potential valuations for the crypto by year’s end.

Even in the bearish case example, DeepSeek projected a price target of between $4 and $5. In the base, or neutral case, the AI suggested a price range of between $6 and $8.

However, should everything go XRP’s way, DeepSeek suggested an even higher price threshold for the controversial cryptocurrency.

“Considering the current developments and market conditions, the most plausible price target for XRP at the end of 2025 is around $8.50, with potential upside to $10 if all favorable conditions align,” DeepSeek advised. “However, investors should remain cautious of regulatory developments, macroeconomic factors, and market volatility, which could impact the final outcome.”

