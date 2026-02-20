AI-Powered Platform Fuels Samsara's Growth Story: What's Next?

Samsara IOT has been enhancing its Connected Operations Platform from time to time with the introduction of workflow applications, security, analytics and data enrichment through integrations and aggregations. Now, the company is implementing artificial intelligence throughout its platform.

Samsara’s recent enhancements include Samsara Assistant for conversational assistance and Samsara Intelligent Experiences for embedded AI-based insights on its platform. Samsara is continuously improving its AI capabilities by training its models. Samsara processes over 20 trillion operational data points from its IoT devices to train and improve its AI models.

Through these data sets, Samsara can deliver more accurate predictions, smarter automation and stronger safety outcomes, gaining industry leadership. Samsara’s AI enhancements are also reflected in its financial metrics. Samsara added 133 new $100K+ ARR customers, bringing the total to 2,771 in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The company ended the second quarter of fiscal 2026 with more than 147 customers contributing $1 million in ARR.

More than 95% of $100K ARR customers are subscribed to Samsara’s two or more products, and 70% of $100K ARR customers are subscribed to Samsara’s three or more products. At the higher end, the company reached 164 customers, surpassing $1 million in ARR, representing more than 20% of total ARR, supported by a record addition of 17 new customers in the quarter.

This momentum is further reinforced by strong engagement with existing clients, as reflected in a dollar-based net retention rate of approximately 115% among core customers, highlighting both the durability and expansion potential of Samsara’s AI strategy.

How Competitors Fare Against Samsara

The connected operations market where Samsara operates includes companies like Motive, Lytx, Trimble TRMB, Verizon VZ and Geotab. Trimble offers Fleet Management, Asset Tracking and Transportation Management System, coming head-on with Samsara’s offerings.

Trimble’s agentic, workflow-embedded AI in construction, logistics and field services overlaps directly with Samsara. Verizon offers products like Connect Reveal, Connect Fleet and Connect Asset Tracking to address GPS fleet tracking, driver behavior monitoring, and is now implementing AI across various layers of its products.

Samsara’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

IOT shares have plunged 49.3% in the past year, underperforming the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s 11.3% decline.

Samsara 12-Month Performance Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IOT is trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 7.81, much higher than the industry’s valuation of 3.87. This is further supported by a Zacks Value Score of F.

Samsara Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IOT’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 96.2% and 12.9%, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 has remained unchanged in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Samsara currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

