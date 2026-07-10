AI-Powered Earth Observation Drives Planet Labs' Growth?

Planet Labs PL is a leading provider of Earth-imaging data and geospatial intelligence, operating the world's largest fleet of Earth-observation satellites. The company is well-positioned to benefit from the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), as customers increasingly seek actionable insights instead of raw satellite imagery. Its satellite constellation delivers high-frequency global coverage, generating a vast proprietary dataset that provides a strong foundation for AI-driven analytics.



Artificial intelligence is expanding the application of geospatial intelligence across both government and commercial markets. Defense and intelligence agencies are increasingly using AI-powered satellite analytics for border surveillance, military planning, disaster response and critical infrastructure monitoring. Rising geopolitical tensions and higher defense spending are expected to support sustained demand for commercial Earth observation services.



On the other hand, commercial adoption is also gaining momentum across agriculture, energy, forestry, mining, insurance and financial services. Organizations are leveraging AI-enabled geospatial analytics to monitor crop health, assess climate risks, optimize supply chains, track construction activity and advance ESG initiatives. As enterprises increasingly adopt predictive analytics and continuous monitoring, demand for high-quality satellite data is likely to grow.



Planet Labs is further enhancing its competitive advantage by embedding AI capabilities into its software platform, enabling customers to derive faster, more actionable insights while increasing recurring subscription revenues. Strategic partnerships with leading cloud and AI providers improve data accessibility and accelerate enterprise adoption. Supported by its extensive imagery archive, global coverage and expanding AI-powered analytics capabilities, Planet Labs is well-positioned to capitalize on the rising demand for geospatial intelligence and deliver sustainable long-term growth.

What About Its Peers?

Rocket Lab RKLB benefits from diversified government and commercial demand. Rocket Lab has secured contracts across defense, NASA and private space markets. Rocket Lab is also expanding AI capabilities through automation, machine learning and advanced analytics, strengthening operational efficiency and positioning itself for higher-value defense and autonomous space opportunities.



BlackSky BKSY is expanding its AI capabilities through real-time geospatial analytics, automated intelligence and machine learning-driven monitoring solutions. BlackSky is increasingly benefiting from rising defense and national security demand. BKSY’s AI-powered Earth-observation platform positions it for higher-margin government and intelligence contracts.

PL’s Price Performance

PL has gained 29.9% year to date, outperforming the industry.



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PL’s Expensive Valuation

The stock is overvalued compared with its industry. It is currently trading at a price-to-sales multiple of 19.5, higher than the industry average of 3.04.



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Estimate Movement for PL

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PL’s fiscal second-quarter and third-quarter 2027 EPS witnessed no movement in the last 30 days. The same holds true for fiscal 2027 and 2028.





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The consensus estimates for PL’s 2027 and 2028 revenues indicate year-over-year increases. The estimate for fiscal 2027 earnings indicates a year-over-year decline, but the same for fiscal 2028 suggests a year-over-year increase.



PL stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Planet Labs PBC (PL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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