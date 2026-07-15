The AI Power Shock: Is GE Vernova or PPL the Better Stock to Buy?

Key Points

GE Vernova is a global leader in power generation and grid solutions with a massive installed base of over 60,000 turbines.

PPL provides steady, regulated utility services to millions of customers and is benefiting from rising data center energy demands.

Which energy stock is the better choice for your portfolio in 2026 to play the AI power boom?

10 stocks we like better than GE Vernova ›

The global transition toward cleaner energy and the massive power requirements of artificial intelligence are reshaping the utility landscape. GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) and PPL (NYSE:PPL) are two large companies sitting at the epicenter of the power boom, but they offer two distinct paths for investors to play this multi-year trend.

GE Vernova functions as a technology and service powerhouse for the global grid, while PPL operates as a traditional regulated utility. Both companies are seeing increased demand, but their financial structures and business strategies offer very different propositions for retail investors in 2026.

The case for GE Vernova

GE Vernova operates through three primary segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The company designs and services the technology that creates and moves electricity, serving a diverse base of electric utilities, governments, and industrial users. Its massive installed base includes roughly 7,000 gas turbines and 59,000 onshore wind turbines, providing a steady stream of recurring service revenue. The company also recently completed the full integration of Prolec GE, strengthening its control over critical electrical equipment assets.

In FY 2025, GE Vernova’s revenue grew 8.9% to $38.1 billion. The company reported a net income of close to $4.9 billion, resulting in a net margin of roughly 12.8% versus only 4.4% in the previous fiscal year. This trend indicates the company is capturing more profit from every dollar of sales as it scales its operations.

GE Vernova maintains a robust financial position as of its December 2025 balance sheet. Almost nil debt-to-equity means no significant debt relative to its shareholder equity. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term obligations with short-term assets, stands at approximately 1.0x. Furthermore, the company generated nearly $3.7 billion in free cash flow (FCF) during FY 2025. This cash flow provides the flexibility to fund its own growth without relying on external financing.

The case for PPL

PPL is a regulated utility holding company that provides electricity and natural gas to roughly 3.6 million customers across Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island. PPL earns revenue by delivering essential energy services under rates set by government regulators. The expansion of large-load customers, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, is a significant growth driver for the company in 2026 as it creates a consistent need for new transmission and distribution investments.

PPL generated revenue of nearly $9.0 billion in FY 2025, up 6.9% year over year. The company reported net income of close to $1.2 billion for the period. This translates to a net margin of roughly 13.1%, showing a slight improvement over its FY 2024 performance. Because PPL is a regulated utility, its earnings tend to be more predictable than those of a manufacturing firm, as they are closely tied to approved rate increases and capital spending.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, PPL has a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 1.3x. This ratio, which includes both short- and long-term debt, indicates that the company has $1.30 in debt for every dollar of shareholder equity. Its current ratio is roughly 0.9x, suggesting that current liabilities slightly exceed current assets. PPL reported negative free cash flow (FCF) of around $1.4 billion for FY 2025. There’s no need to panic here, as negative FCF is common for utilities undertaking heavy capital expenditures to lock in bigger base rates tomorrow.

Risk profile comparison

GE Vernova faces risks related to its complex supply chain and the geopolitical volatility that can impact global projects. Its wind turbine business is a major drag. Additionally, part of its long-term success depends on scaling new technologies like small modular nuclear reactors. If these innovations fail to gain regulatory approval or meet technical milestones, the company could face significant project delays and financial losses.

PPL is heavily dependent on regulatory approval for its rate increases. If regulators do not allow the company to recover its infrastructure costs through higher customer bills, its profitability could suffer. The company also faces execution risks on large-scale capital projects, including potential labor shortages and material cost overruns. Finally, PPL must navigate shifting environmental regulations for its coal-fired generation facilities, which could lead to increased compliance costs or the need to retire assets early.

Valuation comparison

PPL currently appears to be the more conservative and less expensive option, given its lower earnings and sales multiples relative to GE Vernova.

Metric GE Vernova PPL Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 37.0x 18.3x 20.8x P/S ratio 7.6x 3.0x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLU sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Data centers and industrial facilities can’t just plug into power grids. They require high-voltage transmission and distribution lines that PPL builds to get electricity. Power demand is completely outstripping supply, which is why PPL plans to invest $23 billion between 2026 and 2029, with a projected annual rate base growth of 10.3%.

PPL projects annualized earnings per share growth of 6% to 8% through 2029, and is targeting 4% to 6% annual dividend growth. That should set the pace for double-digit annualized returns for shareholders, with a dividend yield of 3.2%.

However, PPL is a better choice for income investors who want steady, growing dividends. It’s the time to invest in AI plays now, and GE Vernova handily beats PPL on that front today.

That’s because, although PPL is spending billions of dollars, like most utilities, to meet unprecedented power demand, data centers are in a rush and cannot wait years for the traditional grid to be upgraded. They’re increasingly seeking faster energy sources, the kinds that can practically help them build their own on-site power plants. GE Vernova supplies the massive turbines to power such facilities. It is also a leading manufacturer of critical electrical distribution equipment, such as transformers, switchgear, circuit breakers, and high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission substation solutions.

Demand is so strong that its electrification segment, which builds those distribution equipment, bagged more orders in Q1 FY 2026 than it did in all of FY 2025. GE Vernova’s orders jumped 71% in Q1 and backlog surged to $163 billion. An even larger part of the investing thesis is the company’s service backlog, which has already surpassed its equipment backlog. Services and aftermarket provide steady, recurring revenue with big margins.

With companies already paying GE Vernova to book factory slots extending through 2030, I’d buy this stock on every dip I can in 2026 and beyond.

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GE Vernova. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.