AI Power Play Bloom Energy Stock Breaking Out Now

Bloom Energy (BE), one of the most innovative companies in the energy space and a key enabler of the accelerating AI and data center buildout, is breaking out today from a well-defined bullish technical pattern. As demand for high-performance computing and always-on power infrastructure continues to surge, companies positioned to supply reliable, scalable energy solutions are increasingly moving into focus for investors.

The broader energy sector has been exceptionally strong across the board, spanning utilities, oil and gas, and alternative energy, supported by resilient global growth and the structural rise in electricity demand tied to AI infrastructure. This backdrop has created a powerful long-term tailwind for select names exposed to the data-center power theme.

In the chart below, Bloom Energy shares have pushed higher out of a clear bull-flag formation and are now pressing toward fresh record highs.



Image Source: TradingView

Other Alternative Energy Stocks on the Move (EE and GEV)

The Alternative Energy industry has started the year on a strong footing, with the group up roughly 16% year to date. Several names tied to power infrastructure and energy delivery are showing particularly strong momentum and top-line growth forecasts, including Excelerate Energy (EE) and GE Vernova (GEV).

Excelerate Energy operates floating LNG import and regasification infrastructure, helping countries rapidly secure natural gas supply without waiting years for permanent onshore terminals. The company benefits from the ongoing global push for energy security, growing LNG trade flows, and the need for flexible, fast-deploy energy solutions, particularly in regions seeking reliable power generation capacity.

Natural gas is also increasingly emerging as a core fuel for new AI power demand, supported by its immediate availability, established global infrastructure, and ability to scale far faster than most alternative generation sources. Shares have reflected that strength, climbing nearly 70% since last fall as investors increasingly price in sustained demand for LNG infrastructure.

GE Vernova, General Electric’s energy spin-off, sits at the center of the global electricity buildout. The company provides gas turbines, grid solutions, electrification systems, and renewable power equipment, all essential components for expanding generation capacity and modernizing transmission networks. With utilities and hyperscale data center operators racing to secure dependable power sources, GE Vernova has emerged as one of the most direct large-cap beneficiaries of the structural surge in electricity demand. The stock continues to confirm that leadership, breaking to fresh highs today.

While portions of the AI trade have cooled in recent months, energy providers have largely avoided the same pullback. The enormous power requirements tied to the data center expansion remain one of the most certain elements of the AI boom. If anything, the primary constraints facing the industry are not demand, but instead revolve around permitting timelines, grid interconnection delays, and the physical time required to build new generation and infrastructure.



Image Source: TradingView

Should Investors Buy Shares in EE, GEV and BE?

The AI boom may be shifting from chips and software toward the physical infrastructure needed to power massive data center expansion. Electricity generation, fuel supply, and grid capacity are becoming the real constraints on growth, keeping energy providers in strong demand even as other parts of the AI trade consolidate.

Bloom Energy’s breakout reflects this broader structural trend. With peers like Excelerate Energy and GE Vernova also showing strong price momentum, the power infrastructure theme remains firmly intact. If AI buildout continues at its current pace, companies supplying the energy behind it may remain among the market’s more durable leaders.

