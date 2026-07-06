Is the AI Power Boom Driving Brookfield-Bloom Partnership Expansion?

Bloom Energy BE and Brookfield have significantly expanded their strategic partnership, increasing the planned deployment of AI-related power infrastructure from $5 billion to $25 billion. The fivefold expansion reflects the surging demand for reliable, scalable electricity as artificial intelligence fuels a global wave of hyperscale data center development.



AI training and inference workloads require vast amounts of uninterrupted power, making energy availability one of the industry's biggest bottlenecks. The partnership is aligned with Brookfield's AI Infrastructure Fund, launched in November 2025, with a target of deploying $100 billion across AI factories, power infrastructure, compute assets, and strategic partnerships. Brookfield has already invested more than $100 billion in digital infrastructure and clean energy, reinforcing its leadership in AI-enabling assets.



Bloom Energy is well-positioned to benefit from this trend through its solid oxide fuel cell technology, which enables on-site power generation much faster than conventional grid expansion. By allowing data center operators to add capacity within months rather than waiting years for utility upgrades, Bloom Energy offers a compelling solution to one of AI's most pressing infrastructure challenges.



The expanded partnership enhances Brookfield's exposure to one of the fastest-growing areas of the digital economy while improving Bloom Energy's long-term revenue visibility. More broadly, the agreement highlights a key investment theme: AI's continued growth depends not only on advanced semiconductors but also on dependable energy infrastructure. Companies providing reliable, lower-emission, and rapidly deployable power solutions are likely to be among the biggest beneficiaries of the next phase of AI-driven investment.

Rapid Deployment Driving Growth in Alternative Energy

Quick deployment of energy systems allows alternative energy companies like Plug Power PLUG and FuelCell Energy FCEL to meet rising demand efficiently, secure long-term contracts and scale operations faster. This agility enhances revenue streams, strengthens customer relationships and supports overall financial growth in the clean energy sector.



Plug Power and FuelCell benefit from rapid deployment by quickly delivering hydrogen and fuel cell solutions to industrial and commercial clients. Fast installations help secure long-term contracts, accelerate market penetration and reduce time-to-revenues. This agility strengthens customer relationships and positions Plug Power and FuelCell for sustained growth in the expanding clean energy market.

BE’s Price Performance

Shares of BE have rallied 211.8% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the industry.



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BE’s Expensive Valuation

Bloom Energy is currently trading at a premium valuation. Its forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 15.5X is higher than the industry’s 5.3X.



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Estimate Movement for BE

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BE’s second-quarter and third-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) witnessed no movement in the last 30 days. While the earnings estimate for 2026 witnessed no movement, the same for 2027 moved 1% north in the last 30 days.





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The consensus estimate for BE’s 2026 and 2027 revenues and earnings indicates year-over-year increases.



BE stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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