AI Is Out-Trading Wall Street – Here’s How You Can, Too

Editor’s Note: What if I told you that the secret to dominating the markets wasn’t a hot tip or gut instinct… but a machine?

Thanks to AI, machines are now driving massive gains. In 2022, for instance, Citadel made $16 billion while most investors took losses, all thanks to a powerful AI trading system.

And soon, for the first time, a tool built on similar principles will be available for everyday investors.

Our partners at TradeSmith are introducing a powerful AI tool designed, called TradeSmith GPT. Built on 120 million data points, it identifies precise “profit windows” – ideal times to buy and sell – with the potential to match Wall Street’s speed and accuracy.

This could mark a turning point in how you trade.

Since the event is only a few days away, Keith is joining us today to share how AI is rewriting the rules for investors.

Take it away…

It’s the largest haul in hedge fund history…

In 2022, while most investors were nursing double-digit losses, Ken Griffin’s Citadel hedge fund took in $16 billion in profit.

That’s about $9.7 million every hour the market was open – more than most folks make in a lifetime.

This record-breaking haul didn’t come from a hot tip… or a lucky “big short.”

Instead, Citadel built a machine that could out-trade the world.

You see, most of Citadel’s portfolios aren’t run by humans – they’re run by systematic models and machine learning, a powerful branch of AI.

To be clear, Citadel’s trading is not just assisted by machines. It’s run by them, end to end.

That old image of a trader – a guy in a suit and braces, watching over a bunch of charts, tickers, and newsfeeds – is headed for the history books.

And it’s not just Citadel that’s using AI systems to manage vast sums of money. So is the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock.

Its AI-powered Aladdin system (which stands for Asset, Liability, and Debt, and Derivative Investment Network) manages risk and decision-making across $21 trillion in assets.

That includes $10 trillion in assets BlackRock manages as well as the assets of clients such as Apple, Google, and the World Bank.

To put that in context, globally there is an estimated $100 trillion in assets under management. That means 1 in every 4 investment dollars on Earth flows through Aladdin’s “brain.”

Why am I telling you this?

As Ken Griffin put it: “The role of human discretion in trading is diminishing. The future belongs to those who can build the best models.”

Until now, these kinds of models were the exclusive domain of Wall Street giants. But that’s about to change.

Thanks to the biggest breakthrough so far in our 20-year history at TradeSmith, self-directed investors like you can now tap into the power of AI-assisted trading.

It gives individuals a fighting chance in a market increasingly dominated by hedge funds, institutions, and algorithmic trading.

And hands down, it’s the most exciting piece of software I’ve worked on in my 25-year career.

Do You Fall Into These Psychological Traps?

The No. 1 enemy of successful trading is human emotion.

Fear, greed, hesitation. These aren’t just buzzwords – they’re the psychological traps that cause folks to miss opportunities, panic sell, or hold on too long.

Don’t just take my word for it.

Every year, market research firm Dalbar publishes a report on investor behavior called Quantitative Analysis of Investor Behavior.

It analyzes how individual investors perform versus the markets. The goal is to measure the impact of investor behavior on returns — and it’s always a sobering read.

In April, Dalbar released its latest report, which covers 2024. And it showed that the average stock market investor earned 16.5% last year compared with the S&P 500’s 25% return.

That gap is the fourth-largest underperformance since Dalbar began tracking investor behavior trends in 1985.

What accounts for this woeful underperformance?

The report cited nine types of behavior that plague investors…

Loss aversion – expecting to find high returns with low risk

– expecting to find high returns with low risk Narrow framing – making decisions without considering all implications

– making decisions without considering all implications Mental accounting – taking undue risk in one area and avoiding rational risk in another

– taking undue risk in one area and avoiding rational risk in another Diversification – seeking to reduce risk, but simply using different sources

– seeking to reduce risk, but simply using different sources Anchoring – relating to familiar experiences even when inappropriate

– relating to familiar experiences even when inappropriate Media response – the tendency to react to news without reasonable examination

– the tendency to react to news without reasonable examination Regret – treating errors of commission more seriously than errors of omission

– treating errors of commission more seriously than errors of omission Herding – copying the behavior of others, even in the face of unfavorable outcomes

– copying the behavior of others, even in the face of unfavorable outcomes Optimism – the belief that good things happen to them, while bad things happen to other people

Now, I’m not saying you fall into all nine of these traps. But if you’re anything like the average investor, chances are a few will sound familiar.

And as Dalbar has shown year in and year out, that hurts your returns.

But AI doesn’t suffer from these behavior problems.

AI Doesn’t Flinch

As the folks at Citadel and BlackRock know, AI doesn’t flinch

It doesn’t enter a trade because of FOMO…

It doesn’t bias its decisions based on optimism, pessimism, or any other unhelpful human emotion.

And it doesn’t get rattled when the market opens red.

It simply follows the data.

And unlike a human trader, AI doesn’t sleep, take breaks, or need a vacation.

Instead, it constantly scans the markets, analyzing millions of data points, backtesting strategies, and adjusting in real time.

Something no human – no matter how skilled – can do with the same level of speed and accuracy.

That’s why, by leveraging AI, you can start to level the playing field with elite Wall Street firms.

And it’s why my team and I at TradeSmith are releasing a powerful new AI tool that can pinpoint a stock’s “profit window” – the ideal timeframe to trade a stock on any given day.

It’s engineered on over 120 million data points, including…

4.2 million historical price outcomes across more than 2,400 stocks over seven years

across more than 2,400 stocks over seven years 88.9 million daily forecasts that model price movements across a 21-day horizon

that model price movements across a 21-day horizon Tens of millions of “validation” runs, which refine accuracy and confidence with each new day of data

And the results are stunning.

In backtests, this tool identified time windows where stocks surged so fast, it was like compressing four, eight — even nine — years of market gains into just a few weeks.

Of course, seeing is believing.

To smarter investing,

Keith Kaplan

CEO, TradeSmith

