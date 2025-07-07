InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

“AI Is the New Oil – and America Is Laying the Pipeline” was previously published in June 2025 with the title, “War, Tariffs, and the $500 Billion AI Buildout Happening Anyway.” It has since been updated to include the most relevant information available.

It’s like the chaos never ceases…

One month, we’re witnessing the fallout from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Then we’re facing the largest trade war in 100 years, threatening to alienate us from our allies and weigh heavily on our wallets.

Suddenly, tensions in the Middle East skyrocket as Israel and Iran begin exchanging blows, with the U.S. getting directly involved in the fight. Not long after, the president of the United States is engaging in a social media shouting match with the world’s richest man, his once-close ally.

Round and round we go on the geopolitical chaos merry-go-round.

But in the middle of it all – and even partially due to the resulting economic fear – something remarkable is happening:

The American AI Boom has begun.

While politicians posture and stock prices oscillate, the most important companies in the world are making some of the biggest bets in modern economic history – not overseas but right here in the U.S.

Even amid emerging crises, the AI Boom remains unfazed. AI chips are being bought. Data centers are being built. Energy facilities are being commissioned. New models are being developed, and AI agents are being deployed.

While today’s headlines are unsettling, AI is still rapidly proliferating throughout the global economy.

And we see a hidden investment opportunity lingering beneath the surface…

Why Nvidia Is Pouring $500 Billion Into U.S. AI Infrastructure

Let’s start with the kingmaker: Nvidia (NVDA), arguably the most important company in AI today.

The firm just announced plans to invest up to $500 billion into American AI infrastructure over the next four years.

That’s half a trillion dollars.

And it’s already happening.

Production of Nvidia’s latest chip, the Blackwell, has officially begun in Phoenix, Ariz. , at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company ’s ( TSM ) new U.S. plant. That’s right; TSM, Taiwan’s silicon giant, is making its crown jewel chip for Nvidia on American soil.

, at ’s ( ) new U.S. plant. That’s right; TSM, Taiwan’s silicon giant, is making its crown jewel chip for Nvidia on American soil. Nvidia is also building supercomputer manufacturing facilities in Texas through partnerships with Foxconn ( FXCOF ) and Wistron . That marks the first time ever Nvidia will make these machines in the U.S.

through partnerships with ( ) and . That marks the first time ever Nvidia will make these machines in the U.S. It’s also teaming up with Amkor Technology (AMKR) and Siliconware Precision Industries to develop packaging and testing operations, all based in Arizona.

And here’s the kicker:

This is all happening after the White House exempted electronics components from the Chinese reciprocal tariffs.

Despite still sourcing many components from China, Nvidia still decided to go big on American soil. That says everything.

Regardless of how this trade war ends – whether tariffs persist or evaporate, trade deals are signed or supply chains snap – Nvidia has decided that the future of AI infrastructure is American.

And it’s not the only one…

Big Tech Joins the American AI Boom

Nvidia may be the headliner, but the chorus of companies backing the American AI Boom is loud – and growing louder by the day.

Apple ( AAPL ) recently pledged to invest $500 billion in the U.S. over the coming years, including the construction of a massive AI server facility in Houston, expected to open in 2026.

( ) recently pledged to over the coming years, including the construction of a massive AI server facility in Houston, expected to open in 2026. Meta ( META ) is pumping $10 billion into its largest-ever data center campus in northeast Louisiana, exclusively dedicated to AI development.

( ) is pumping into its largest-ever data center campus in northeast Louisiana, exclusively dedicated to AI development. Microsoft ( MSFT ) just tripled its original proposal, announcing a $3.3 billion investment to build an AI superhub in southeast Wisconsin.

( ) just tripled its original proposal, announcing a to build an AI superhub in southeast Wisconsin. OpenAI, Oracle (ORCL), SoftBank (SFTBY), and others have teamed up under the White House’s Project Stargate, pledging to invest up to $500 billion into AI infrastructure and innovation hubs across the U.S.

This is more than a boom. It’s an explosion.

AI Reshoring Is Now a National Security Priority

Why the sudden rush to reindustrialize America’s tech backbone?

Because the trade war has exposed the fragility of globalization.

With tariff risks rising and geopolitical tensions simmering, Big Tech is de-risking its supply chains. And the best way to do that is to build at home.

But it’s not just about economics anymore. It’s about national security.

AI is not consigned to boosting efficiency in the office or creating artwork on a dime. It’s becoming the backbone of 21st-century power – military, economic, technological, and cultural.

Just consider Palantir (PLTR). As Bloomberg reported, “the firm’s artificial intelligence and analysis tech gathers data from third-party sensors and systems, including satellites. The tools then distill the information, giving soldiers more awareness of their surroundings and helping them hit targets faster and more accurately.”

Control over AI infrastructure means control over future prosperity.

The White House knows it. So does Nvidia, Microsoft, and every other company racing to erect fabs and data centers across the American heartland.

What began as a tariff tantrum may very well end in the largest technological buildout on U.S. soil since the interstate highway system.

AI Stocks to Watch as the U.S. Industrial AI Renaissance Accelerates

While the headlines warn about destruction, the groundwork is still being laid for creation.

And in times like these, seasoned investors often turn to a time-tested principle: stay level-headed when fear dominates the headlines. Amid uncertainty, opportunities can emerge for those who remain focused on long-term trends.

The intensifying situation in the Middle East has created fear. Tariffs have created pain. But through that fog, the signal is clear:

Capital is coming home. Infrastructure is being built.

AI is going domestic.

That’s rocket fuel for an American AI Boom.

So, what’s the move?

You don’t need to chase every bounce or time every dip.

Instead, what you should be doing is building your AI stock watchlist and looking for entry points as fear creates opportunity.

Focus on:

Semiconductor leaders reshoring U.S. production (think NVDA, AMD, TSM partners).

reshoring U.S. production (think NVDA, AMD, TSM partners). AI software companies (like PLTR, AXON, META, MSFT).

(like PLTR, AXON, META, MSFT). Advanced manufacturing plays in packaging, testing, and thermal systems (such as SNPS, COHR, AMAT).

For investors watching AI stocks closely, this reshoring wave signals a potential multi-year uptrend

This is the dawn of the Fourth Industrial Revolution; and it’s being built on American soil.

America Is Quietly Building the Future of AI. Are You In?

Tariffs, inflation, war, political unrest, increasingly devastating natural disasters…

Trust us when we say that we understand why a lot of people are afraid right now.

But even amid the chaos, there’s an important picture coming into focus here.

If markets can hold steady through this level of turmoil, imagine the strength they could show in recovery.

The time to start buying AI is not when the news gets better.

It’s right now – while the future is being built, brick by brick, right here at home.

And we believe the best AI stocks to buy right now are those directly enabling this American AI Boom…

Not through data centers or chip fabs but, rather, through a critical piece of technology that will soon be ubiquitous because of them.

Behind the scenes, these innovations are quietly laying the foundation for something even more profound: humanoid robotics.

Think warehouse robots that learn on the fly, medical assistants that adapt in real time, or domestic helpers that move, see, and reason like humans do.

Many expect these machines to take the world by storm over the next few years, transforming life as we know it – as well as the entire global labor market…

Advanced robotics technology could power an entirely new economy built on intelligent machines.

And the companies building that backbone may be the biggest winners of all.

