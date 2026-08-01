Key Points

One of OpenAI's models was recently implicated in an external security breach during one of its testing runs.

If such an AI were brought to bear against crypto protocols, the results would be disastrous for investors.

Thankfully, protecting your funds from direct theft isn't too difficult.

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On July 21, one of OpenAI's large language models (LLMs) escaped from its test environment where it was being evaluated for its cyberintrusion capabilities, got to the open internet, and then proceeded to hack into the artificial intelligence (AI) hub called Hugging Face. OpenAI had previously deactivated certain safety features, and it had also prompted the model to ace the ExploitGym hacking benchmark at any cost. Now, the company has a convenient new story about how powerful its technology can be.

For crypto investors, however, this could be bearish news because it shows that a big new risk is in play. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) are the two chains that are the most exposed at the moment, so let's break down the potential threat here.

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Crypto is a soft target

The OpenAI incident was an accident that was made possible by how readily advanced LLMs can find and exploit cybersecurity weaknesses. Hacking into Hugging Face was unintentional behavior from the perspective of the users evaluating the AI's performance on the benchmark.

When such powerful models are eventually jailbroken and subsequently prompted for the purpose of stealing money, they will be able to accomplish the task, especially with some skilled human help at the ready. For the decentralized finance (DeFi) segment of crypto, which is comprised of many thousands of small projects that hold assets worth $74.8 billion in total value locked (TVL), that's an incredibly frightening proposition. Each of those projects is a system of computer code, which means that there are an astronomical number of exploits silently waiting to be found by the wrong AI.

Whereas Solana's DeFi total value is $4.7 billion, Ethereum's is $40.9 billion. Furthermore, Ethereum's base of on-chain stablecoins, which is worth $148.7 billion, is a very juicy target.

Even before AI entered the picture, more than $625 million was stolen by hackers across more than 20 different DeFi hacks in April of this year alone. That might be a quaint sum if the AI cybersecurity risk escalates.

What's the best move here?

Investors are right to be concerned. While it's going to be very tough to insulate the value of your investments in these coins from hacks targeting their DeFi ecosystems, there are still a couple of ways to protect yourself from getting your money stolen directly.

No matter how powerful the AI may be, exploits can't lead to the theft of assets that are never put on-chain. Keep your funds stored in the coffers of a major crypto exchange, or preferably, in a traditional financial brokerage or retirement account, and don't leave any money in DeFi services or protocols. Exchanges can be targets too; hackers linked to North Korea drained about $1.5 billion from the exchange Bybit in early 2025.

It's very likely that a future spate of hacks will shatter the market's confidence in the safety of DeFi in general, and pull Ethereum and Solana down along the way. Be ready for it, possibly soon, and try to think ahead of time whether you'd prefer to buy the dip or not.

Should you buy stock in Ethereum right now?

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.