AI Might Be a Better Futurist Than the Best Human Forecasters

Even the best futurists have a track record that is far from perfect. The fluctuating nature of time and the erratic nature of man makes it hard to discern how events will go. But what if you stripped those forecasts of the emotion and gut instinct humans are saddled with? Could that make for a more accurate futurist?

As it turns out, it seemingly can. A study from the London School of Economics, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania suggests that forecasting the future is a task that could well be outsourced to generative AI. And it’s better at it than you might expect.

“Human forecasting accuracy in practice relies on the 'wisdom of the crowd' effect, in which predictions about future events are significantly improved by aggregating across a crowd of individual forecasters,” the study’s authors write. “Our results suggest that LLMs (large language models) can achieve forecasting accuracy rivaling that of human crowd forecasting tournaments: via the simple, practically applicable method of forecast aggregation. This replicates the 'wisdom of the crowd' effect for LLMs, and opens up their use for a variety of applications throughout society.”

Researchers found that a dozen LLMs can forecast the future as well as a team of 925 human futurists.

The team focused on a test period three months into the future, so as to more accurately record results. In two separate tests, both human and AI devices were asked a series of 31 questions, which had either a yes or no answer, such as “Will Hamas lose control of Gaza before 2024?”

A straight comparison of the answers showed the LLMs and humans having an accurate response rate that was roughly equal. The second experiment, however, informed the AI model about the median prediction of the questions by the human forecasters. With that data incorporated into the AI’s own decision-making process, LLMs improved their accuracy by as much as 28%.

That said, the researchers note, it will still be a while before AI can be trusted entirely with forecasting duties. Machines may not have egos, but they can still be overconfident in their answers.

“Both the aggregate and the individual models were badly calibrated, with most models showing overconfidence, i.e., they assign higher probabilities to outcomes than is warranted by the empirical facts,” the paper reads. “Improving calibration is central to providing reliable predictions over the long run.”

Still, developers acknowledge that the accuracy of the models could upend the industry.

“Everything is about to get really weird,” said one AI expert on Twitter/X.

Futurism is a field that follows a path that sometimes doesn’t seem logical, though. The most accurate group of forecasters in the world is Samotsvety Forecasting, a group of online friends who approach questions in a different way than other forecasters, breaking a big question into several smaller ones. By deconstructing a scenario down into more palatable queries, Samotsvety is able to bring those smaller answers together to more accurately predict the response to a bigger one.

AI, in its own way, does something similar.

“Current LLMs are able to provide a human-crowd-competitive level of accurate forecasting about future real-world events,” the study reads. “In order to do so, it is sufficient to apply the simple, practically applicable method of forecast aggregation. … This replicates the human forecasting tournament’s ‘wisdom of the crowd’ effect for LLMs: a phenomenon we call the ‘wisdom of the silicon crowd.’”

