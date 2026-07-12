The AI Memory Chip Market Could Reach $476 Billion by 2030. Here Are 2 Stocks Positioned to Win.

Key Points

The memory market could reach $476 billion by 2030 as tech companies continue to expand their AI data center infrastructure.

Micron's earnings surged by more than 1,300% in its most recent quarter.

Sandisk sales nearly doubled in the third quarter, and one analyst sees at least 56% upside from Sandisk stock from its current price.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

The memory market is booming right now as tech companies race to have the most capable artificial intelligence models and enough data center capacity to power them. This has led to a surge in demand for memory chips, pushing the memory market up to an estimated $476 billion by 2030.

Two companies that are already benefiting from this massive market -- and will likely continue to do so for years to come -- are Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK).

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Here's why owning their shares could be a smart move over the coming years.

Micron's earnings are surging due to the memory shortage

Micron is one of the most prominent players in the memory market, and it has successfully tapped into the surge in demand.

The company's sales jumped 345% in its fiscal 2026 third quarter to nearly $41.5 billion, and its non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings skyrocketed more than 1,300% year over year to $24.67 per share. That dramatic increase in earnings came from its expanding profit margins -- a consequence of a memory shortage that has allowed Micron and its peers to raise prices dramatically.

While Micron sells memory for a wide range of products and devices, its data center memory sales are of particular note, as the company's data center segment now has an annual revenue run rate of $100 billion.

The potential for the company to keep collecting outsize profits amid an undersupplied memory market recently prompted a handful of analysts to significantly increase their price targets for Micron stock.

Three of them boosted those targets to $1,500 or more. representing a 51% increase from the stock's current price as of this writing.

Sandisk's sales have doubled

Sandisk is benefiting in a similar way to Micron. The company's memory processors are in high demand as well, and its top and bottom lines are seeing direct benefits.

In its fiscal 2026 third quarter, sales increased 97% year over year to $5.9 billion, and non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings spiked by 278% to $23.41 per share. More growth is likely on the way, too, with Sandisk already having $11 billion in financial guarantees from new contracts and a $42 billion backlog from current deals.

Wall Street is bullish on Sandisk, too, with a Bernstein analyst putting a $3,000 price target on the stockand Cantor Fitzgerald analysts setting it at $2,900. Those price targets represent upside of at least 56% from its share price as of this writing.

But you don't have to rely on analysts' estimates to see the long-term potential of Sandisk. The four big hyperscalers alone have said they will collectively spend about $750 billion on capital expenditures this year, mostly on data centers. And several of them have already said they will spend more next year than they plan to this year.

Keep an eye out for this potential headwind

Memory stocks are traditionally very cyclical, and the temptation during any new up cycle is to assume that this time is different. And there is some evidence that the AI megatrend is creating a different type of demand cycle for memory simply because of the massive spending that's underway on data centers and the scope of AI being incorporated across nearly all software and services.

But that doesn't mean the spending will last forever.

That means it's important for those who buy and hold the stock to keep an eye out for any slowdown in AI spending, slowing memory contracts, or any other pullback in data center expansion. Such a slowdown isn't likely to come anytime soon, but past memory cycles mean that it's worth understanding that it's possible that, at some point, one could happen.

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Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.