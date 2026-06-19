AI Memory Bottleneck? These ETFs Let You Buy All the Winners

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has awakened the traditionally cyclical memory and storage sector, driving extraordinary performance for hardware companies that provide the High-Bandwidth Memory (“HBM”) needed to process large language models (LLMs).

Consequently, memory stocks have skyrocketed lately, with market leaders like Micron Technology MU and SK Hynix delivering exceptional returns of more than 800% over the past year and officially entering the exclusive $1 trillion market capitalization club.

This structural surge is fueled by hyperscalers aggressively increasing data center infrastructure spending. In the AI ecosystem, memory and storage play a mission-critical role, keeping massive graphics processing unit (GPU) clusters continuously fed with data at lightning speeds to eliminate latency during complex LLM training.

With the memory stocks having emerged as the silent winners of the AI gold rush, boasting immense pricing power amid tight supply, investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that hold a diverse basket of these stocks offers a perfect, lower-risk vehicle to capture global industry gains.

To fully capitalize on this multi-decade hardware supercycle, investors must understand the specific power players dominating this industry space and the market's forward outlook before diving straight into the targeted ETFs, which might be the smartest way to navigate this volatile but promising landscape.

Key Players Flourishing in the AI Memory Boom

The AI renaissance is lifting multiple hardware companies, with the following ones securing the top positions:

Micron Technology is a critical supplier in the HBM market, specializing in offering power-efficient, high-capacity memory cubes. Its latest product in this market, HBM4, attains over 11 Gb/s pin speeds, enabling a bandwidth greater than 2.8 TB/s, representing a 2.3 times bandwidth and greater than 20% power efficiency improvement over its HBM3E counterpart.

Micron Technology has officially entered high-volume production for its HBM4 memory, with the chip specifically certified by NVIDIA NVDA to power its upcoming Vera Rubin AI computing platform.

Moreover, Micron's status as the sole American memory producer places it at the center of the U.S. AI boom. To further expand its domestic footprint, MU announced last month that it has started manufacturing 1α (1-alpha) DRAM, the most advanced memory ever produced in the United States, at its Manassas, VA, fab. Looking ahead, MU’s fiscal third-quarter 2026 revenues are expected to jump 40% sequentially and an astounding 260% year over year to $33.5 billion.

Flourishing alongside Micron in the trillion-dollar memory chip club is South Korea’s SK Hynix, the world’s first memory vendor in the AI market. The company solidified its dominant position in the global HBM market by securing a massive, multi-year agreement with NVIDIA in early June 2026 to co-develop advanced memory technologies for next-generation AI infrastructure.

In addition to core memory manufacturers, storage specialists such as Seagate STX and Sandisk SNDK are thriving as well. Seagate, which manufactures enterprise-grade Hard Disk Drives, posted fiscal third-quarter 2026 revenues of $3.11 billion (up 44% year over year), driven by its nearline data center drive business.

On the other hand, SanDisk continues to experience soaring demand and pricing power for its premium NAND flash memory chips, critical for both training and inference AI workloads. SNDK’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues soared a massive 251% year over year to $5.95 billion, backed by a 233% surge in revenues from its Data Center business.

Industry Outlook Amid AI Memory Bottleneck

The outlook for the memory industry reflects a prolonged, structural shortage, with the primary culprit being the AI memory bottleneck, or "memory wall ". The bottleneck is occurring as the raw processing speed of modern AI accelerators has far outstripped the ability of standard memory to feed them data. The situation is further fueled by agentic AI, which requires exponentially more memory for continuous, iterative processing.

While advanced HBMs are now addressing this supply deficit, demand for the same is expected to outpace supply over the next few years. To this end, renowned institutes, including Goldman Sachs, project a global DRAM and NAND supply-demand gap to persist through at least 2028.

As production remains constrained by the massive capital expenditure and time required to build new fabs, memory companies are expected to enjoy strong pricing power for the future, which should duly boost their revenue growth.

The Case for ETFs

Considering the growth prospects of the memory market, backed by the AI boom, investing in a single memory company comes with significant risk. Despite enjoying huge demand, this industry remains volatile as a sudden disruption to a company's supply chain or qualification status can cause its stock to plummet.

Extreme single-stock valuations like Micron trading near $1,000 and the lack of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) for foreign giants like SK Hynix may create high financial and operational barriers for average investors.

Amid this background, picking one single winner might seem like a gamble and can be best handled with exposure to ETFs like those mentioned below. These ETFs provide instant diversification, holding a concentrated basket of the top memory stocks, allowing you to invest in the entire memory boom without the risk of betting on a single company.

Roundhill Memory ETF DRAM

This fund, with assets under management (AUM) worth $21.85 billion, provides exposure to 15 global memory chip companies. It is the first-ever memory stock ETF. MU holds the first spot in this fund, with 27.57% weightage, while SK Hynix holds the second position with 26.87% weightage. SNDK holds the fifth spot in this fund, with 5.52% weightage, while Seagate holds the seventh position with 4.27% weightage.

DRAM has skyrocketed 176.3% year to date. The fund charges 65 basis points (bps) as fees and traded at a good volume of 51.90 million shares in the last trading session.

Tuttle Capital Concentrated Memory Stack ETF HBMX

This fund, with net assets worth $22.16 million, provides exposure to 24 companies from the memory semiconductor ecosystem: the manufacturers, packagers, equipment makers, and materials suppliers behind HBM, DRAM, NAND, and the advanced architectures driving AI infrastructure. MU holds the first spot in this fund, with 8.59% weightage, while SNDK holds the 10th spot in this fund, with 5.04% weightage.

HBMX has soared 26% year to date. The fund charges 95 bps as fees and traded at a volume of 0.28 million shares in the last trading session.









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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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