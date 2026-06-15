AI Memory Bottleneck: This Sizzling ETF Lets You Buy Micron, Sandisk, SK Hynix, and Samsung for Less Than $100

Key Points

Investors looking to capitalize on the memory boom can consider taking a closer look at the Roundhill Memory ETF.

This ETF provides investors with exposure to multiple memory chip stocks.

As memory supply is unlikely to catch up to demand over the next few years, the DRAM ETF could jump even higher.

10 stocks we like better than Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Memory ETF ›

Memory has emerged as one of the biggest bottlenecks in the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure space. Also known as the memory wall, this bottleneck occurs when the performance of an AI accelerator, such as a graphics processing unit (GPU), is constrained by slower memory.

As a result, companies designing AI accelerator chips have been turning to high-speed, high-bandwidth memory (HBM) capable of transporting enormous amounts of data quickly in data centers. This has created a major memory shortage, as the majority of the memory chips being produced are directed toward AI data centers.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

In fact, the memory chip shortage could last until 2030, as demand will continue to outpace supply in the coming years. This is why memory companies such as Micron Technology, Sandisk, Samsung, and SK Hynix have been witnessing phenomenal growth in revenue and earnings. Now you can buy these stocks individually and capitalize on favorable conditions in the memory industry. However, you can also benefit from the memory boom by investing in a single exchange-traded fund (ETF): the Roundhill Memory ETF (NYSEMKT: DRAM).

Let's see why this ETF could be one of the smartest ways to capitalize on the memory boom.

The Roundhill Memory ETF lets you invest in multiple memory companies at once

The Roundhill Memory ETF was launched just over two months ago, and it has already shot up by 134%. That's not surprising, as high-flying memory specialist Micron is its top holding with a weight of 28%. SK Hynix, Samsung, Kioxia, and Sandisk make up its list of top five holdings. Even digital storage providers such as Seagate Technology and Western Digital are a part of this ETF, which "seeks to offer exposure to a precise basket of global memory chip companies."

Roundhill notes that the memory market is poised for secular growth. Importantly, this ETF gives investors a way to invest in pure-play memory companies. We have already seen that the memory shortage isn't going away any time soon, and the good part is that the top names in this sector are trading at attractive valuations.

However, it may not be possible for an investor to buy all the memory stocks out there. This is where the Roundhill Memory ETF steps in. In fact, you can buy it for just under $70, while popular memory stocks such as Micron and Sandisk have significantly higher share prices.

Is it a good idea to buy it following its red-hot rally?

Betting the farm on just one stock or sector isn't a good idea. However, the memory industry is on track for years of solid growth, primarily driven by massive investments in AI data centers. Moreover, there is a shortage of memory chips used in smartphones and personal computers (PCs), leading to a significant decline in the shipments of these devices.

Even if there is enough memory available to meet the demand from AI data centers, the pent-up demand from smartphones and PCs should ideally ensure that the memory market doesn't run out of steam. So, if you're looking for a way to make the most of the memory market's growth by investing in multiple companies at once, the Roundhill Memory ETF could be the way to go for you.

Should you buy stock in Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Memory ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Memory ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Memory ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $433,268!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,259,391!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 935% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 15, 2026.

Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology and Western Digital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.