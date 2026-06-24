This AI Meme Coin Just Crashed 95% in a Week. What Lessons Can Crypto Investors Learn?

Key Points

SIREN, an AI agent token, has experienced massive price swings this year.

The price cratered last week when a whale unloaded their tokens.

It's important to do your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, especially small-cap tokens.

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In March, SIREN (CRYPTO: SIREN) hit a market cap of $1.7 billion and was one of the 50 largest cryptocurrencies. The crypto token is worth about $50 million as of June 21, and it lost over 95% of its value in just one week.

It's the biggest crypto failure of the year and a cautionary tale for investors.

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What happened to SIREN?

SIREN is an artificial-intelligence-themed cryptocurrency launched in February 2025 on the BNB Chain. Its core product was SirenAIAgent, an AI agent that would've conducted blockchain analysis and highlighted investment opportunities for users, although it's unclear whether this product was ever available. The SIREN team also had plans for an AI-powered decentralized crypto exchange and an AI trading agent, neither of which ever launched.

However, on-chain investigators found that SIREN was largely abandoned soon after its launch. It looked like a typical failed crypto project that tried to piggyback on the narrative around AI stocks. The price didn't move much for about a year, until it suddenly soared in value during February and March.

By that time, the token supply had become concentrated in a small number of wallets. A wallet cluster accumulated SIREN tokens when the price was low in 2025, and some investigators believe that up to 94% of the supply was controlled by a single entity.

The price surge was probably market manipulation, and SIREN would then collapse as the whale or whales took their profits. It actually crashed twice, in March and June. During SIREN's June crash, a whale turned about 670 million tokens into about $64.8 million in stablecoins.

Lessons to learn from SIREN's collapse

SIREN's collapse shows why it's crucial to check for high whale concentration before investing in a cryptocurrency. This is especially important with small-cap cryptocurrencies, where a well-capitalized operation can buy up a large chunk of the supply. When whales control most of the tokens, they can crash the price if they unload their positions.

SIREN is also a good example of why you shouldn't take a cryptocurrency's lofty goals at face value. It was marketed as an AI agent token, but it never delivered the products its team was supposedly developing. Overpromising and underdelivering are all too common in the crypto space, and many new cryptocurrencies are nothing more than get-rich-quick schemes. Research what a cryptocurrency does and check if people are using it. If not, there's a good chance its value is based solely on marketing hype.

Remember that cryptocurrency investments are risky. For every token that takes off, there are several others that either never go anywhere or fail spectacularly. If you're going to buy smaller cryptocurrencies, keep your position sizes small, and go in with the expectation that you could lose all the money you invest.

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Lyle Daly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.