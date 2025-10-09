AI Meets Nuclear: Palantir’s Role in Energy Expansion

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) is emerging as a surprising winner in America’s nuclear revival. In a five-year, $100 million deal announced earlier this year, The Nuclear Company selected Palantir’s Foundry platform to power its AI-driven Nuclear Operating System (NOS). The partnership could mark a pivotal expansion of Palantir’s influence beyond defense and government analytics into one of the fastest-growing areas of clean energy infrastructure.

Demand for nuclear power and artificial intelligence infrastructure is fueling growth in energy stocks. For example, Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) is on a Palantir-style run, up more than 149% in the last three months and over 525% in 2025. Oklo is one of the leaders in developing small modular reactors (SMRs), which will redefine the industry.

However, Microsoft’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) partnership with Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) to restart the Three Mile Island nuclear plant shows that the country will still need more traditional nuclear plants. To illustrate this point, the Trump administration issued a series of executive orders regarding nuclear power in May. One of those orders is for 10 large-scale reactors to be under construction by 2030.

Palantir’s AI Platform Aims to Speed Nuclear Construction

Building or even restarting large-scale nuclear reactors is a labor-intensive and complex process that typically takes seven to 15 years. Certainly, part of the timeline has to do with the nature of working with nuclear material. However, a good bit of the project complexity is due to regulatory hurdles, design changes, and inefficiencies in project coordination.

However, with Palantir’s Foundry, the two companies will develop and deploy a Nuclear Operating System (NOS), the first AI-driven, real-time software system that is built exclusively for nuclear construction.

NOS will turn the construction process into a data-driven, predictable process that will allow plants to be built faster and safer. Specifically, the partnership with Palantir is expected to yield efficiencies in:

Schedule Certainty

Cost Savings

Problem Prevention

Regulatory Convenience

The partnership with The Nuclear Company is part of Palantir’s Warp Speed Initiative, and it is its first in the clean energy sector. It’s also the latest example of how Palantir is growing its commercial business without sacrificing growth in its U.S. government contracts.

On a broader scale, the partnership reflects the growing trend of software playing a key role in construction and infrastructure projects, where small delays can cost billions of dollars in overruns.

PLTR Stock Nears All-Time High Amid Mixed Technical Signals

On two separate occasions in the last month, Palantir stock has made a run at its all-time high (ATH). However, both times the bulls weren’t able to push the stock higher. With the stock approaching the ATH again, could the third time be the charm?

The answer is maybe. There are some mixed signals, which suggest the stock could move sideways. On the bullish side, the MACD line has flattened just below the signal line. This suggests momentum is slowing after the stock’s strong September run. But a narrowing histogram often signals that the recent selling pressure is waning, which could precede a bullish crossover.

But bears could point to the stock’s current price, which is near the top of the Bollinger band. This has historically been a catalyst for a slight pullback in the stock before it could make another move higher.

The takeaway is that PLTR stock is likely to move sideways before moving higher. However, if it moves above $190, investors should see that as a buying opportunity. The next catalyst for the stock is likely to come from the company’s earnings report, which is scheduled for Nov. 5.

