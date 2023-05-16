AI Meets Biotech: Transforming the Drug Development Process

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

We’re confident that artificial intelligence – or AI – will fundamentally reshape our society over the next 10 years. One of the most profound impacts will be in the healthcare industry. And that’s why we think AI biotech stocks are some of the best fortune-making stocks to buy today.

AI’s application in the field of biology holds the potential to unlock enormous economic value for one simple reason: data.

Like computers, humans are nothing more than a bunch of data strung together.

At their core, computers are just a bunch of 1s and 0s coded in sequence, with each number corresponding to a certain action for the computer to perform. Human DNA is much the same. We’re just a bunch of As, Gs, Cs, and Ts strung together. Those are the four base types found in human DNA molecules, each determining a person’s characteristics, traits, and even actions.

Essentially, the connecting element here is data.

That means AI can have an especially profound impact on the human body.

In a World of Data, Today’s AI Is Just the Beginning

After all, at the end of the day, what is AI? It is just a machine learning algorithm processing tons of data to learn how to perform a certain task or variety of tasks. It’s all just algorithms and data, with data acting as the model’s “fuel.”

The quantity and quality of data an AI model has access to determines the quality of the model itself.

When it comes to the human body, there is no dearth of quality data. As mentioned above, we are nothing more than a bunch of quality genetic data strung together.

Apply AI to all that data, and you will change the world.

Seriously.

Consider this: It takes about $900 million and 13.5 years to develop a new successful drug.

That is an economically significant and very long undertaking. In fact, it’s so expensive and time-consuming that firms cannot afford to push many drugs into the development process. rAnd relative to what is possible given all the permutations of human biological data, this creates a huge shortage in drug candidates and programs.

Ever wonder why there are so many diseases out there, yet so few drugs to fight them? This is why. The drug discovery and development process is prohibitively long and expensive.

But AI can significantly shorten and cheapen this process.

AI Meets Biotech

Why does it take so long to find new drugs? Because the universe of biological data is enormous – much larger than that of machine data. Even using computers, it takes humans forever to sort through all that data, find the root causes of diseases, and run simulations to formulate compounds to fight those diseases.

But AI can automate that entire process. It can map out human genetic data, identify mutations, and run simulations of compounds to fight those mutations – all in an instant.

Essentially, researchers can use AI to find new drug candidates significantly faster than is currently possible.

But is this happening already? Yes.

Earlier this year, Japanese pharma giant Takeda Pharmaceutical bought an experimental psoriasis drug for $4 billion – a drug that was created in only six months by using AI.

And it isn’t alone.

Other pharma giants like Bayer (BAYRY), Roche (RHHBY), Sanofi (SNY), and AstraZeneca (AZN) are actively using AI technology for drug discovery purposes.

The future of AI-powered drug discovery starts now.

This is big business.

Research firm Deep Pharma Intelligence estimates that investments in the field of AI-powered drug discovery have tripled over the past four years to nearly $25 billion. Morgan Stanley believes that AI-powered drug discovery will lead to an additional 50 novel therapies being brought to market over the next decade, with annual sales in excess of $50 billion!

Source: Deep Pharma Intelligence

In other words, a $50 billion AI drug discovery revolution starts now.

Is your portfolio positioned for it?

The Final Word

