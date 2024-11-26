Ai-Media’s Transformative Growth in FY24

Ai-Media Technologies Limited (AU:AIM) has released an update.
Ai-Media Technologies Limited, a leader in AI-powered captioning solutions, reported a transformative year with a 7% revenue increase to $66.2 million in FY24. The company’s technology sales surged by 37% to $32.9 million, driven by the launch of LEXI 3.0, which surpassed human captioning in speed and accuracy. With a strategic focus on expanding its technology offerings, Ai-Media aims to have tech-related revenues exceed 80% of total income by the end of 2025.
