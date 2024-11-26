Ai-Media’s Transformative Growth in FY24

Ai-Media Technologies Limited (AU:AIM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ai-Media Technologies Limited, a leader in AI-powered captioning solutions, reported a transformative year with a 7% revenue increase to $66.2 million in FY24. The company’s technology sales surged by 37% to $32.9 million, driven by the launch of LEXI 3.0, which surpassed human captioning in speed and accuracy. With a strategic focus on expanding its technology offerings, Ai-Media aims to have tech-related revenues exceed 80% of total income by the end of 2025.

For further insights into AU:AIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.