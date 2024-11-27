News & Insights

Ai-Media’s AGM Affirms Growth in Captioning Solutions

November 27, 2024 — 12:29 am EST

Ai-Media Technologies Limited (AU:AIM) has released an update.

Ai-Media Technologies Limited announced that all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed. The company, a global leader in captioning and transcription services, continues to leverage its AI-powered solutions to serve major broadcasters and enterprises worldwide. Ai-Media, listed on the ASX since 2020, is committed to delivering high-quality media solutions across the globe.

