Ai-Media Technologies Schedules 2024 AGM in Sydney

October 25, 2024 — 02:55 am EDT

Ai-Media Technologies Limited (AU:AIM) has released an update.

Ai-Media Technologies Limited, a leader in global captioning solutions, has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting to be held on November 27 in Sydney. Shareholders will have the option to attend in person or access a live audio stream of the meeting. This event offers an opportunity for investors to engage with the company, which has been providing innovative captioning services worldwide since 2003.

