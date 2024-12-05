News & Insights

Stocks

AI-Media Appoints New Director Otto Berkes

December 05, 2024 — 05:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ai-Media Technologies Limited (AU:AIM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ai-Media Technologies Limited has announced the appointment of Otto Berkes as a director, effective December 1, 2024. The initial director’s interest notice reveals that Berkes currently holds no securities in the company, indicating a fresh start in his role. This move may interest investors looking forward to potential strategic shifts or growth under his leadership.

For further insights into AU:AIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.