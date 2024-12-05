AI-Media Appoints New Director Otto Berkes

Ai-Media Technologies Limited (AU:AIM) has released an update.
Ai-Media Technologies Limited has announced the appointment of Otto Berkes as a director, effective December 1, 2024. The initial director’s interest notice reveals that Berkes currently holds no securities in the company, indicating a fresh start in his role. This move may interest investors looking forward to potential strategic shifts or growth under his leadership.
