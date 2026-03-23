AI May Disrupt Millions of Jobs. These 3 Stocks Could Be Big Winners.

Key Points

Amazon could facilitate many of the AI systems that displace jobs in the future.

Nvidia believes that its technology is igniting "the next industrial revolution in knowledge work."

ServiceNow's AI platform helps organizations automate workflows.

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Billionaire Vinod Khosla, the first venture capital investor in ChatGPT creator OpenAI, recently predicted that today's five-year-olds won't need to get jobs when they grow up. They might not have a choice. Khosla believes that AI will be able to perform 80% of all jobs.

Not everyone thinks that an AI-driven jobs apocalypse is on the way. For example, the World Economic Forum estimates that AI will displace 92 million jobs but create 170 million new jobs. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) predicts that AI could affect 90% of jobs while still having a positive net effect on job growth.

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However, no one knows for sure how much AI will advance over the next few years. Khosla could be proven right. If AI is likely to disrupt millions of jobs, the transformation will almost certainly create significant investment opportunities. Here are three AI stocks that could be especially big winners.

1. Amazon

You might be surprised to see Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) on the list. However, I think there are three key ways the company could profit from a significant AI disruption of the job market.

The most obvious way Amazon is likely to win is by facilitating AI models that disrupt or displace jobs. Amazon Web Services (AWS) claims the largest market share among cloud service providers. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy stated in his company's fourth-quarterearnings call "AWS continues to earn most of the big enterprise and government transitions to [the] cloud." He added, "More of the top 500 U.S. start-ups use AWS as their primary cloud provider than the next two providers combined."

Amazon could also be a major player in a massive robotics market. The company has already deployed over 1 million robots internally. It's reportedly planning to do some job disruption of its own, replacing 600,000 jobs with robots by 2033. If history is any guide, Amazon will eventually leverage its expertise to offer robots to external customers.

There's another way Amazon could win from an AI jobs disruption. Even if a universal basic income becomes a reality because of the AI revolution, many Americans will need to carefully watch their spending. Profitero has named Amazon the lowest-priced U.S. retailer for nine consecutive years. I expect the company's continued focus on increasing efficiency will allow it to further solidify its industry-leading position and make its e-commerce platform a must-have for millions of people.

2. Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) probably isn't a surprising potential winner from a significant AI jobs disruption. The company's GPUs remain the gold standard for AI systems.

Just last week, Nvidia announced that it was igniting "the next industrial revolution in knowledge work" with its Agent Toolkit. This product allows developers to build tools that harness the power of agentic AI to autonomously complete tasks.

Agentic AI requires massive computing power for inference (using trained AI models to perform real-world tasks). Nvidia's new Vera Rubin platform is designed for these systems. The company's Groq 3 LPX, a new rack-scale inference accelerator, offers up to 35x higher inference throughput per megawatt. Look for even more powerful inference technology from Nvidia in the future.

You might not think of Nvidia as a robotics stock, but the company is poised to profit from the robotics market's growth. Many of the top robotics pioneers use Nvidia's technology to develop their humanoid, industrial, and surgical robots. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicts that "every industrial company will become a robotics company." He believes that Nvidia's platform "is the foundation for the robotics industry."

3. ServiceNow

Investors shouldn't throw out the baby with the bathwater with the recent widespread sell-off of SaaS stocks. ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) got dragged down with the so-called "SaaSpocalypse," but the company's prospects remain bright. If AI disrupts jobs as some expect, ServiceNow's future could be even brighter.

ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott argued in the company's fourth-quarterearnings callthat ServiceNow is "not living in a SaaS neighborhood." Instead, he believes that the company is a "platform company" for harnessing the power of agentic AI.

The company's AI platform automates core business workflows. More than 8,800 customers already use ServiceNow's products, including over 85% of the Fortune 500. If AI job disruption is on the way, these customers will probably lead the charge.

McDermott thinks ServiceNow is a "$1 trillion company in the making." A major AI transformation of the jobs market could help his prediction come true.

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Keith Speights has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Nvidia, and ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.