AI-Managed Bitcoin Trading Accounts Show Significant ROI - [BTC Media Sponsor]

This is a sponsored article provided by World Markets.

Looking for the next best thing to invest in is difficult — sometimes you get in too late and miss the opportunity of a lifetime. Trading in the cryptocurrency market can be extremely profitable if done correctly, but it requires a deep understanding of the market you’re in.

One of the most exciting and yet difficult things that the crypto market has to offer is its volatility. This same factor has made people millionaires but has also cost others a fortune. Knowing when to buy, HODL or sell bitcoin is not an easy decision, and panic can always leave you confused and forced to execute a buy/sell order that you did not mean to. The reality remains: Once you set that order and it’s filled, there’s no going back.

How to Trade Smart?

If you want to invest but lack the knowledge to do so, the answer is simple: Get a managed trading account. Hire the services of a professional to help you build a profitable bitcoin portfolio that can multiply your money. Many brokerage and investment firms offer investment accounts, where they do all of the trading for you. This simplifies the process and requires minimum knowledge. Unfortunately, it cannot be all good news. This service comes with associated fees, intermediaries, platform fees, maintenance fees, management fees and so on.

But what if there was a way to cut down some of these fees?

There are some companies like World Markets that have built trading bots based on artificial intelligence (AI). These bots imitate the thinking of a financial analyst who collects and processes data. Artificial intelligence enables the bot to learn about the bitcoin market and all of its history, related news, social media, exchange indicators and more, helping it to understand the global market trends and adjust buy/sell orders following optimized and updated data.

Led by a team of professional traders, World Markets offers AI-managed trading accounts that are reviewed 24/7 and maintain a steady return of investment (ROI). As of December 2019, World Markets had shown an average of 21.77 percent in returns. While other similar services showed disappointing results, World Markets remained steady through bear markets and achieved returns far superior to alternative, as well as traditional, assets.

This regulated company has clients in over 40 countries and has been awarded multiple times, including as the best forex trading platform and best AI company. Furthermore, its AI bot is powered by Microsoft AI and fully verified by companies like BarclayHedge.

To learn more about World Markets and its innovative AI Managed Accounts, please visit its website.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.