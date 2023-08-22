AI Isn’t the Only Major Megatrend

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

AI has been the name of the investing game for most of this year.

But similar to what I’ve mentioned in my “intelligent asset allocation”-themed articles, investing wisely means diversifying your portfolio – by way of introducing an array of security types (i.e., stocks, options, bonds, funds), as well as varying your industries or megatrends.

A one-track mind is not one that proves successful in the long run – and you can miss out on many good opportunities still out there.

The artificial megatrend isn’t slowing, but neither are other powerful and lucrative trends that have been moved to the ensemble instead of the starring role.

Today and Thursday, let’s talk about one megatrend I don’t think you should forget…

“New” Does Not Mean “Best”

Artificial intelligence is the topic that is sparking the greatest buzz in the stock market – and for good reason. This “new-new” thing is creating a bounty of wealth-building opportunities.

But that doesn’t mean “old-old” things like the commodity markets will simply fold up their tents and go home; many stocks in that sector could deliver AI-like performances over the next couple of years as the commodity supercycle enters its next major explosive phase.

A commodity supercycle is a massive, all-encompassing bull market in natural resource products like crude oil, base metals, and agriculture.

No two supercycles are identical, but they all share two distinct traits…

In their youth, they produce huge investment gains. In their advanced years, they produce huge investment losses.

That’s why it’s so important to pay attention to them early on. The previous commodity supercycle lasted 21 years and ended in April 2020. That supercycle was a doozy – both on the upside and on the downside!

Between the start of the cycle in 1999 and its peak in 2008, the TR/CC CRB Commodity Index (CRB) quadrupled. It accomplished that spectacular gain while the S&P 500 Index advanced just 2%!

But from the supercycle’s peak in 2008 to its end in April 2020, the CRB plummeted 77% – completelyerasing all the gains from the “up” part of the cycle.

Obviously, without the benefit of hindsight, no one can be certain that April 2020 marked the birth of a new supercycle. But back in September 2020, I wrote to my Investment Report readers, “A new commodity supercycle is underway… and it has the power to produce sizable investment gains over the next few years.”

Here’s what I mean…

“Old” Does Not Mean “Dead”

New forecasts from International Energy Administration (IEA) bolstered my bullish expectations for the energy sector.

On the demand side, the Agency predicted that global crude oil demand would hit record levels by the end of the year. By contrast, the IEA predicted zero supply growth – leading to a hefty two-million-BPD deficit by the end of the year.

The IEA’s crystal ball seems to have been fairly accurate; crude demand has increased about one million BPD since the start of the year and is now running neck-and-neck with supply.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil inventories have tumbled to a 40-year low. Apparently, we Americans are still using the stuff for something… These bullish trends in the oil market are not making headlines yet, but they are giving a boost to oil and gas stocks.

I expect energy stocks to continue performing well throughout the balance of 2023. But I also expect the energy sector’s strength to fan out into other corners of the commodity markets…

We’ll talk more about that on Thursday, so stay tuned.

For now, if you haven’t yet taken the plunge on the AI megatrend, I recommend doing so soon because…

Regards,

Eric

