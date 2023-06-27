AI Is Unlocking Major Wealth Potential for Robotics Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Looking for the best AI stocks to buy to potentially make a small fortune over the next few years? You may find your answer in AI-driven robotics.

All the AI buzz these days boils down to productivity.

AI promises to increase economic productivity by leaps and bounds, allowing humans to do more with less – which, for companies, means bigger margins and bigger profits.

As go profits, so go stocks. That’s why AI stocks are soaring right now. Everyone sees AI dramatically increasing corporate profits.

But the biggest productivity gains will come when artificial intelligences merges with robotics.

At its core, AI is just software. It’s a piece of code – or, more specifically, machine learning algorithms coded in the cloud or on a computer. It has no physical component.

That means by itself, AI simply cannot automate most tasks.

Enter robotics.

Transforming the Labor Market With Robotics

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the most common job in America is the role of a retail salesperson. A little under 4 million people in the U.S. hold that job.

The second most common are home health and personal care aides. Cashiers hold the third most common role. Fourth most common? Fast food workers. And registered nurses round out in fifth.

Those five popular occupations account for nearly 20 million jobs in America.

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Four of those top five jobs require physicality.

A retail salesperson is often expected to stock shelves and organize stores. Home health aides and registered nurses need to administer medicines and provide physical assistance. Fast food workers need to prep and deliver food.

Sure, cashiers aren’t necessarily required to do much physical labor – but they’re already being automated without AI. Of course, self-checkout registers have been a growing phenomenon for years now.

In other words, the bulk of AI-powered productivity advancements will only be unlocked when AI merges with robotics.

And that’s happening right now.

The AI Robotics Revolution

Walmart (WMT) is in the middle of automating all its warehouses and distribution centers in America. It just opened a 1.2 million-square-foot automated distribution center in Texas.

Chipotle (CMG), White Castle, Panera, and Chili’s have all begun to use robots in their restaurants to make and deliver food and even clean tables and floors.

Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale (BJ) are now using autonomous inventory robots to verify price signs and look for out-of-stock items.

The AI Robotics Revolution has arrived.

And it’s not going to slow down anytime soon.

According to Allied Market Research, the global robotics market is expected to grow by nearly 30% per year into 2030!

Source: Allied Market Research

We’re standing at the foot of a Mt. Everest-sized opportunity in AI robotics.

And we’ve got the top stock for you to buy to play it.

The Final Word

We’ve had our eye on an AI robotics startup that has already won major contracts with multiple retail giants to deploy its bots in dozens of stores and warehouses.

This company promises to be the “next big thing” in AI.

And you shouldn’t wait to buy this tiny stock. It used to be one of Wall Street’s best-kept secrets, but that’s quickly changing. Shares have soared as much as 330% this year alone.

We’ve made this stock one of our top 5 AI stocks to buy now for the potential to make 10X gains in the coming years.

Learn all about those future mega winners.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

