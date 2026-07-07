AI Insider Activity: Are Sales Across 3 Key Stocks Noteworthy or Just Noise?

Insiders are selling three key names involved in very different parts of the artificial intelligence (AI) value chain. This includes one of the world’s largest AI model developers, the newest AI chip developer to go public, and the market’s largest neocloud. However, insider sales can often send messy and unclear signals. So, are these latest moves simply noise, or do they tell investors something significant?

Alibaba Sees Spike in Sales, But Only 1 Matters

Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) is most well-known for its massive Chinese e-commerce platform. However, outside the United States, Alibaba is also one of the world’s largest investors in AI. The company has developed its Qwen family of models. Although not necessarily considered a “frontier model," Qwen has shown strong capabilities from an intelligence perspective.

Notably, Alibaba has recently seen a spike in insider sales. Sales came in at nearly $71 million in Q2, all in late June. Notably, none of these sales came under a predetermined 10b5-1 plan, indicating that they were discretionary in nature. However, for many of these sales, that turns out not to be the case. Other than company president Michael Evans' $68.3 million sale, insiders sold shares to pay taxes on restricted stock units. As a result, they were neither discretionary nor worrisome. However, Evans' sales are by far the largest and were discretionary. Notably, on June 29, 2026, Evans sold nearly all his held shares in two transactions, dropping his stake from 720,000 to just 28,000 shares.

Overall, this extremely large sale is moderately concerning. However, only one individual made a sale like this. Going forward, investors may want to monitor whether other insiders drop their holdings to a similar degree, which would indicate significant trepidation among insiders.

Insider Sales Eclipse $20 Million After Cerberus IPO

Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ: CBRS) went public in May 2026, coming to the market with a very unique product in the AI semiconductor space. The industry recognizes the company for its “wafer-level” chips. Many semiconductors are typically cut from a single wafer during chip manufacturing. In the case of Cerebras, each chip is the size of a full wafer. The company argues that this increases efficiency and has signed deals with OpenAI and Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) to supply chips.

However, shares have tanked since going public, down well over than 30%. Notably, Cerebras uses a staggered IPO lock-up expiration, allowing insiders to sell shares before the typical 90 to 180-day waiting period. In turn, insiders have sold approximately $21 million worth of shares over recent weeks. None of these sales came under 10b5-1 plans. Overall, these insiders are clearly looking for liquidity even as shares have fallen significantly, a somewhat concerning sign at first glance.

It is also important to note that nearly 28 million shares held by directors, officers and nonemployee investors became eligible for sale after Cerebras’ latest earnings report. Actual reported insider sales so far, however, represent only a small fraction of that amount, indicating insiders may be showing restraint despite having a much larger potential selling window.

CoreWeave’s Sales Reach All-Time High Levels in Q2

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) is AI’s most well-known neocloud. CoreWeave has experienced a high level of insider selling since going public in March 2025. Overall, MarketBeat has tracked nearly $8.5 billion in insider sales in the last 12 months. Notably, CoreWeave saw its insider sales drop significantly to $396 million in Q1 2026. This compares with sales above $2 billion in each of the prior two quarters, indicating that CoreWeave’s sales may be trending down. However, Q2 2026 ended up being CoreWeave’s largest quarter of insider sales yet, with the figure coming in at $3.27 billion.

The vast majority of CoreWeave’s insider sales come through 10b5-1 plans. While this is often a mitigating factor when it comes to insider sales, the company’s raw sales are so large that it doesn’t change the picture much. Insiders have shown a pattern of selling this stock in large quantities. That is a real warning sign for investors. Additionally, as shares rose by 28% in Q2 2026, insider sales soared, putting pressure on the rally as insiders sold into it. Overall, the insider sales at CoreWeave are not only bearish indicators but also create a structural overhang on appreciation.

CoreWeave Sales Raise Red Flags; Monitor Alibaba and Cerebras

Taken together, CoreWeave’s insider sales are the only ones that should elicit real concern among investors at this point. The scale and persistence of the selling create a structural overhang that is difficult to ignore, even if many transactions were executed under 10b5-1 plans.

Alibaba and Cerebras still deserve monitoring, but their recent insider activity looks more isolated or restrained by comparison. For investors, the real signal is not that AI insiders are selling. It is whether those sales are routine liquidity events, post-IPO monetization or evidence that insiders see limited upside after a powerful run.

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