AI inside (4488) Price Target Decreased by 5.72% to 4,457.40

The average one-year price target for AI inside (4488) has been revised to 4,457.40 / share. This is an decrease of 5.72% from the prior estimate of 4,727.70 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,413.70 to a high of 4,588.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 28.34% from the latest reported closing price of 6,220.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in AI inside. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4488 is 0.00%, an increase of 751.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 220.00% to 6K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 5K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 91.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4488 by 1,034.56% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

