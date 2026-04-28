AI Infrastructure Stocks Look Hot, but Bubble Risks Are Rising as Unprofitable Customers Meet Massive Capex

Key Points

AI compute providers face shipping-like risks where high capex and marginal pricing can erode true profits.

Unprofitable AI customers and fast chip advances could pressure demand, pricing power, and valuations.

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Soaring AI infrastructure spending may not translate into durable profits, especially if unprofitable customers later demand cheaper, more efficient compute or cut usage. Watch the video below to explore how shipping‑style economics could challenge long‑term AI valuations.

*This video was published on April 24, 2026.

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