While so much of the pop-sci community is marveling over the ability of Artificial Intelligence to create art and power life-like chatbots, industry leaders are hard at work putting adaptive algorithms and machine learning to work as vigilant operators embedded in everyday systems. In the printing industry, AI is streamlining the processes of design, supply, and execution to bring companies into a more cost-efficient and sustainable future, and there’s plenty of company growth to be achieved on the way. This was a major subject of discussion at the most recent PRINTING United Expo, the dynamic annual expo attended by top industry movers. There, they discussed advancements and industry trends and shared insights into AI and its potential to create a new future for the industry.

Cost Efficiency and Optimization

The first major hurdle in the printing industry is design and customization, one of the problems AI is most ready to solve. Every day, countless hours are spent perfecting formatting minutiae to make the same or similar graphics work for various printing sizes and mediums, a process that a well-trained AI could complete with reliable excellence in a fraction of the time. AI’s ability to extrapolate small changes into large projects can make customization a snap, no matter how large or varied a project is.

AI has no complaints about the scale of a project. Today’s top print-on-demand sites—such as Printful, Printify, PrintSafari, and Gelato—work well for small orders and large, frequent reorders, and AI may become the best tool the industry has to adapt to these variable needs on the fly.

Sustainability

It’s up to the company that operates the AI to teach it what to prioritize, and for many printing companies, sustainability is a major priority for many reasons. AI can be trained to take waste reduction and material efficiency into account when designing and printing, making sure that designs make the best use of both ink and paper materials, and ensuring that the process of physical printing always operates at optimal efficiency.

In the same way, predictive maintenance systems can keep costs low and save time. Printing components can be complicated and fragile, and an AI capable of providing advanced warning of stressed or faltering components can help keep all printing machinery working properly.

Company Growth

The natural outcome of these features is a company that can grow more comfortably and quickly. A great AI system can be a significant part of a printing company that boasts lower costs, more efficient production processes, and more reliability across all functions. This means better products, more customers, and more revenue in the long term. On a larger scale, the spread of AI to an increasing number of companies will lead to higher standards of operation across the entire industry, creating new opportunities for future-thinking companies to explore.

About Dennis Schemel and PrintSafari

Dennis Schemel is the Chief Operating Officer of PrintSafari.com, which provides cost-effective printing solutions to both businesses and individuals. Their research and investment in AI solutions have transformed their operations, optimizing ink, toner, and paper options to reduce waste. AI has also revolutionized its print management and design platform with cutting-edge image enhancement, color balance adjustments, and real-time error correction. They continue to innovate new strategies with sustainability and efficiency, pioneering a better future for the printing industry.

