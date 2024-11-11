AI groups redesign model testing, create new benchmarks, FT reports

Meta (META), OpenAI, Microsoft (MSFT), and other AI companies have created their own internal benchmarks for AI as new models approach or exceed 90% accuracy on public tests, The Financial Times’ Cristina Criddle reports.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on META:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.