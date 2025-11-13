AI Frenzy: Everybody Wants NVIDIA's Magical GPUs

The AI frenzy continues to dominate headlines, with poster child NVIDIA NVDA at the forefront of conversations. The company largely remains the go-to pick concerning AI from a demand standpoint, with everybody wanting to get their hands on the magical NVDA GPUs.

Let’s take a closer look at a few key collaborations and partnerships the AI favorite has announced so far this year.

NVIDIA & Samsung

NVIDIA and Samsung announced in late October that they’re teaming up to create a new AI factory, where Samsung’s chip-making technology and NVIDIA’s AI hardware work together. The facility will use over 50k NVIDIA GPUs to power AI-driven semiconductor production, becoming a major part of Samsung’s shift toward fully automated, AI-enhanced manufacturing.

NVIDIA & OpenAI

In late September, NVIDIA unveiled a strategic partnership to deploy at least 10 gigawatts of NVIDIA systems for OpenAI’s next-generation AI infrastructure. In other words, OpenAI needs a ton of compute power for training purposes, with NVDA providing the hardware.

NVIDIA will also be heavily involved in the setup of these systems, announcing a planned investment of up to $100 billion in OpenAI as the new NVIDIA systems are deployed. The first phase is targeted to come online in the second half of 2026, which will utilize the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform.

Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, on the deal –

“Compute infrastructure will be the basis for the economy of the future, and we will utilize what we’re building with NVIDIA to both create new AI breakthroughs and empower people and businesses with them at scale.”

NVIDIA & Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

NVIDIA’s deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) earlier in 2025 is further proof that everyone wants its GPUs. More specifically, HUMAIN, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund focused on AI, announced in May a major investment to build AI factories in KSA with a projected capacity of up to 500 megawatts. These will be powered by several hundred thousand of NVIDIA’s most advanced GPUs over the next five years.

NVIDIA & Novo Nordisk

NVIDIA announced a partnership with Novo Nordisk NVO earlier in 2025 to develop customized AI models and agents that Novo Nordisk can use for early research and clinical development, as well as to apply advanced simulation and physical AI technologies.

NVIDIA & Intel

NVIDIA and Intel INTC announced a collaboration to jointly develop multiple generations of custom data center and PC products that accelerate applications and workloads across hyperscale, enterprise, and consumer markets. NVIDIA is planning to invest $5 billion in Intel’s common stock.

Bottom Line

NVIDIA’s NVDA Data Center growth has been the driving force behind its positivity over recent years, which has been supported by unrelenting demand stemming from the AI frenzy.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s Data Center sales on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

And the company keeps announcing lucrative deals with companies, a list that includes OpenAI, Novo Nordisk NVO, Intel INTC, and many more.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.