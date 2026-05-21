This AI-Focused Cybersecurity Company Is Down 21% in a Year, so Why Is One Fund Buying?

Key Points

Archon Capital Management bought 519,002 TENB shares last quarter, with the estimated transaction value at $10.89 million.

The quarter-end position value was $8.78 million, reflecting the newly established stake.

The new stake accounts for roughly 5% of 13F assets.

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Archon Capital Management initiated a new position in Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB), acquiring 519,002 shares in the first quarter for an estimated $10.89 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 14, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Archon Capital Management LLC initiated a new position in Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB), acquiring 519,002 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value, based on the quarter's average share price, was $10.89 million. At quarter-end, the stake was valued at $8.78 million, reflecting the position's market value after accounting for price changes during the period.

What else to know

This was a new position for Archon, representing 4.95% of its 13F reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:BAND: $10.39 million (5.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:APYX: $10.30 million (5.8% of AUM) NYSE:SVV: $9.65 million (5.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:BRZE: $9.51 million (5.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:OMDA: $9.11 million (5.1% of AUM)

As of Thursday, TENB shares were priced at $25.17, down about 21% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 27% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Thursday) $25.17 Market capitalization $2.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.02 billion Net income (TTM) ($11.8 million)

Company snapshot

Tenable offers cyber exposure solutions including Tenable.io, Tenable.cs, Tenable.ep, Tenable.ad, Tenable.ot, Tenable.sc, and Nessus for vulnerability management and risk assessment across IT, cloud, web applications, and operational technology environments.

The firm operates a subscription-based business model, generating revenue primarily from cloud-delivered software and on-premises security solutions for continuous monitoring and risk prioritization.

It serves enterprise, government, and industrial organizations globally, targeting clients with complex cybersecurity and compliance needs.

Tenable is a leading provider of cyber exposure solutions, supporting organizations in managing and reducing cyber risk across diverse digital environments. The company leverages a broad portfolio of cloud-based and on-premises platforms to deliver continuous vulnerability assessment and risk prioritization. With a global footprint and a focus on innovation, Tenable maintains a competitive edge by addressing the evolving security requirements of large enterprises and public sector clients.

What this transaction means for investors

Tenable has lagged the broader market over the past year by a solid margin, but the company's latest results suggest the business itself is moving in the right direction. Revenue climbed nearly 10% year over year to $262.1 million in the first quarter, while operating income swung to a profit of $8.8 million from a $17.7 million loss a year earlier. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 23.6%, and management raised its full-year outlook after exceeding both revenue and profit expectations.



Also of note, Tenable added 406 new enterprise platform customers and 43 new six-figure customers during the quarter while continuing to push deeper into AI-powered cybersecurity with the launch of its Hexa AI platform. Plus, the company finished the quarter with more than $1.01 billion in remaining performance obligations, up nearly 15% from a year ago, offering investors some solid visibility into future revenue.



Now, with Tenable looking to prove it can translate this growing demand for AI-era security tools into sustained earnings growth, Archon's new position suggests it believes the market may be underestimating that possibility.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Braze, Omada Health, and Savers Value Village. The Motley Fool recommends Bandwidth. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.