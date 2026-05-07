The AI Fear Around Datadog Stock May Have Been Completely Wrong

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a great example of why investing based on emotion, contrary to fundamentals, is such a bad idea. Fear of a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) AI disruption helped to drive Datadog stock to long-term lows, despite its bullish fundamentals. Now, Datadog is not only still outperforming, but the SaaS fears seem to have been completely misplaced. AI isn’t disrupting business for this and other software-specific companies; it's accelerating it, and the runway for growth remains robust. Agentic AI is now the name of the game, and it is in its earliest phases of adoption.

Datadog Is Barking Up the Right Tree in Q1

Datadog’s Q1 2026 earnings results prove that it has been barking up the right tree. The company’s revenue growth accelerated to over 32%, outpacing the consensus estimate by more than 500 basis points (bps), producing the first-ever billion-dollar quarter.

Growth was driven by new clients, with large contributors increasing by 21% and compounded by service penetration. New products are also a driver, including AI and datacenter-specific tools aimed at easing deployments, management, and security outcomes.

Margin was another area of strength. The revenue surge and operational quality produced significant margin improvement, with net income more than doubling on a GAAP basis, and adjusted operating income growing by 34%.

More importantly, adjusted income outpaced the consensus by more than 1,750 bps, and earnings strength is expected to continue in the upcoming quarters.

DDOG stock shot up by 30% in premarket trading following earnings, largely due to management's forward guidance. Business momentum led management to increase guidance for Q2 and the year, indicating strengths will persist.

Agentic AI is expected to accelerate over the coming quarters, as data center capacity improves, models are trained, and inference gains traction. In this scenario, Datadog's growth may accelerate over the coming years, setting the stage for a sustained bullish revision cycle across revenue, earnings, and price targets. As it stands, DDOG trades at less than 15X its 10-year earnings forecast, suggesting a 50% upside is possible, relative to its critical resistance, the all-time high set in 2021.

Analysts Respond With Cautious Optimism

Analysts were cautious with their response but are optimistic about Datadog’s future. They cited the strong revenue growth and guidance, along with the latest FedRAMP certification, which promises to drive growth in both public and private business. The FedRAMP High authorization is among the highest designations for government cloud providers, enabling the security of sensitive but not classified documents. The move affirms Datadog's utility, opening the door to a wider range of government business, while providing visible reassurance to commercial business and investors.

As it stands, the consensus price target suggests DDOG is fairly valued near the high-end of its trading range, but recent analyst revisions are more bullish. They put DDOG above the $200 market and at a fresh all-time high.

This is significant as a move to fresh all-time highs would break DDOG stock out of a trading range and brings aggressive targets into play. In this scenario, DDOG could experience a dynamic shift in which price headwinds become tailwinds, amplifying upside potential. The base case would be a move equal to the trading range, setting the long-term target at approximately $220, potentially reached within 12 to 18 months of the fresh high.

Institutions are a risk. The group owns a substantial 80% of the shares and has been distributing on a trailing 12-month basis. They run a high $2.5-to-$1 balance and will likely sell into the rally, given the rapid 30% stock price increase and the potential to take profits. Early price action reflects resistance at the critical level and an uncertain market, so how much institutions sell is critical. Assuming the guidance update is sufficient to invigorate a more bullish posture, DDOG should move to fresh highs quickly; if not, investors should prepare for a price correction, potentially closing the gap that formed upon the release, before any fresh high is reached.

Datadog Balance Sheet Is a Reason to Own This Stock

Datadog’s balance sheet reflects the business quality and strength, with cash and assets rising, outpacing the increase in liabilities, and equity following suit. The critical takeaways include $4.8 billion in cash and marketable assets, low total leverage, with equity nearly doubling total liabilities, and a net cash position. The company is in a fortress-like position, capable of executing strategy and on track to initiate capital returns within the next few years. The biggest risk for DDOG stock is persistently high near-term valuations, but the company continues to prove its worth.

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